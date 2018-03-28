Betterment Advances Platform With Launch of Flexible Portfolios

"As our customer base has grown and matured, many sophisticated investors voiced the desire to allocate investments more directly with their views and outside investments," said Jon Stein, Founder and CEO of Betterment. "We've continually improved our offering to include more personalized portfolio options and deliver more value for our clients."

Flexible Portfolios balance personalization with Betterment's investment philosophy by implementing behavioral guardrails encouraging positive investing behavior. Investors will be alerted of any allocation issues, such as poor diversification or overall risk, resulting from changes in asset class weights. Customers who utilize Flexible Portfolios will receive guidance on how they should be saving to reach their goal based on time horizon and expected returns. It is best suited for experienced investors who want greater control over their allocations, but also covet Betterment's suite of tax minimizing features.

Since its launch in 2010, Betterment has continuously improved its advice model to meet the demands of its diverse customer base. The introduction of Flexible Portfolios follows a series of improvements to its platform, including enhancements to its allocation advice, portfolio optimization methodology and the addition of the Goldman Sachs Smart Beta and BlackRock Target Income portfolio strategies.

At launch, Betterment's Flexible Portfolios will be available to retail customers with more than $100,000 in investments. The Flexible Portfolios option is complemented by Betterment's industry leading features designed to increase after-tax returns: Tax-loss harvesting and Tax-coordinated portfolios.

Betterment is the largest independent online financial advisor with more than $13 billion in assets under management. The service is designed to help increase customers' long-term returns and lower taxes for retirement planning, building wealth, and other financial goals. Betterment takes advanced investment strategies and uses technology to deliver them to more than 340,000 customers across its three business lines: direct-to-consumer, Betterment for Advisors, and Betterment for Business. Learn more.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Determination of largest independent robo-advisor reflects Betterment LLC's distinction of having highest number of assets under management, based on Betterment's review of assets self-reported in the SEC's Form ADV, across Betterment's survey of independent robo-advisor investing services as of July 11, 2016. As used here, "independent" means that a robo-advisor has no affiliation with the financial products it recommends to its clients. If you also have a 401(k) account through Betterment For Business, that account is subject to a separate fee schedule and is not included in your balance for determining eligibility for the fee tiers or subject to the fee cap mentioned above.

