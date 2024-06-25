Betterment for Advisors Bolsters Platform with Three New Integration Partners

RIA Custodian Adds Partnerships with eMoney Advisor, Kwanti and Panoramix

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor, today announced that Betterment for Advisors , its RIA custody division, has added new integrations with eMoney Advisor, Kwanti and Panoramix, which are available immediately to all advisors on the platform.

Independent advisors need tools and software that can work together seamlessly. With these new integrations, RIAs on the Betterment for Advisors platform can connect to the following tools:

eMoney : Advisors can sync all client account information, holdings, transactions, and tax lot information for comprehensive financial planning

: Advisors can sync all client account information, holdings, transactions, and tax lot information for comprehensive financial planning Kwanti : Advisors will have access to Kwanti's client proposal tool and ongoing portfolio analytics to optimize their portfolio strategies

: Advisors will have access to Kwanti's client proposal tool and ongoing portfolio analytics to optimize their portfolio strategies Panoramix : Customizable billing and performance reporting across custodians for a more efficient back office

"We are always looking for ways to add value for our advisors and these integrations are a critical part of our comprehensive tech offering," said Tom Moore, Head of Betterment for Advisors. "We are thrilled to add some of the partners that have been most requested by our advisor community and will continue to prioritize augmenting the suite of tools that Advisors on our platform have at their disposal."

These new platforms join a curated list of existing partners that includes RightCapital, Wealthbox, Redtail, Orion, Black Diamond, Advyzon, and many others.

"Betterment for Advisors is already head and shoulders above other custodians with their modern intuitive user interface and technology suite of tax tools," said Martha Kern, Chief Operations Officer at Plan First Wealth. "With these new integrations Betterment is responding to advisors' needs, providing us and our clients values and asset allocations that update daily and feed into financial projections." (Non-paid client of Betterment.)

More information about Betterment's integrations can be found here .

About Betterment for Advisors:

Betterment for Advisors is a future forward RIA custodian for planning-focused advisors and their growing firms. By combining our technology with an advisor's personal touch, we are reimagining what's possible in wealth management. Our automated, tax-efficient portfolio management, paperless back office, and intuitive user experience enables advisors to efficiently scale their businesses and focus their time on building deeper customer relationships. Hundreds of firms trust Betterment for Advisors to custody and manage client assets. For more information visit www.betterment.com/advisors .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Betterment