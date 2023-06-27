Betterment Survey Reveals Optimism Among Retail Investors Amid Economic Uncertainty

Betterment

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Investors focused on long-term planning while adding to cash savings

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Betterment, the largest independent digital financial advisor in the US, finds that despite market instability, retail investors are optimistic about their financial futures. The report, which tracks data from 1,200 retail investors across four generations (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers), examines their current mindset, investing behaviors, and expectations for the future.

Nearing the midpoint of 2023, markets remain volatile as the pandemic eases, combined with ongoing Federal Reserve policy changes, inflation, and macroeconomic factors. Investors self-report that they have walked a tightrope of preserving capital and achieving reasonable returns, seeking stability in their portfolios alongside the benefits of higher cash yields and financial advice.

Key findings of Betterment's 2023 Retail Investor survey include:

  • Despite the headlines, investors' remain optimistic:
    • Over half of respondents (59%) expressed a positive or very positive personal financial outlook for 2023, with optimism increasing over the last six months.
    • Financial advisors play a significant role in shaping investors' optimism: people with advisors have a more positive outlook, with 72% expressing optimism for 2023, compared to only 42% of those without advisors.
  • Priorities are shifting back to longer-term planning:
    • There is cross-generational agreement when it comes to investment priorities: 43% of respondents noted saving for retirement is their top goal, while 41% indicated that increasing their long-term savings is a top priority.
    • Across generations, the majority of investors (78%) have an emergency fund, up from 59% and 66% in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Cash is king:
    • Cash holdings saw the most significant growth across generations, with 75% of investors reporting steady or increased cash allocations.
    • Millennials are leading this trend, with more than 8 in 10 increasing or holding steady in their cash holdings.
  • While financial outlooks may be up, investors are playing it safe:
    • Just 13% of people said that investing in new investment vehicles is a top three priority, reflecting that investors are sticking to what they know.
    • However, despite the so-called "crypto winter," the majority of respondents remain invested in cryptocurrencies, treating them as long-term investments rather than short-term profit opportunities.

"Betterment's objective has always been to be a partner in our customer's long-term financial success especially in unpredictable markets," said Mike Reust, President of Betterment. "It's encouraging after a period of uncertainty to see a rise in optimism and a steady focus on long-term financial planning."

Read or download the full report here.

Methodology
An online survey commissioned by Betterment was presented to a group of potential respondents. A total of 1,200 respondents completed the survey between March 23rd - March 27th, which was conducted by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company.

The survey collected a representative sample of U.S. respondents who hold investments beyond solely a 401k and was split evenly between the four major generation groups (300 each of Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z). All were invited to take the survey via an email invitation. Panel respondents were incentivized to participate via the panel's established points program.

Findings and analysis are presented for informational purposes only and are not intended to be investment advice, nor is this indicative of client sentiment or experience.

About Betterment
Betterment LLC ("Betterment') is the largest independent digital financial advisor, offering investing and retirement solutions alongside their everyday services for spending and saving. Since 2010, Betterment has had one mission: to make people's lives better with easy-to-use, personalized investment solutions. Using cutting-edge technology, they empower hundreds of thousands of customers to manage their money – for today, tomorrow, and someday – with expert advice; automated money management tools; and tax strategies designed to help minimize tax impact. Learn more www.betterment.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Betterment

