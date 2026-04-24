Betterness Closes $2.5m Seed Round and Launches Bett-i, the First Fully Autonomous Voice-First Life-Coaching System for Health and Performance

A roster of leaders from health-tech, medicine, capital markets, elite athletic performance, and global culture join Betterness as investors and advisors, backing the company's mission to build the agentic infrastructure for the $6 trillion global health and wellness industry.

MIAMI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterness, Inc., the Augmented Wellness™ platform building agent-first infrastructure for the health and wellness industry, today announced the closing of its $2.5m seed round and the public launch of Bett-i™ — the first fully autonomous, voice-first AI life-coaching system ever created — available now at www.betti.bot.

The announcement marks a pivotal evolution for Betterness: from a longevity-focused consumer wellness platform into the company building the agentic operating layer on which the next generation of health and wellness products, services, and businesses will run. It follows the March 2026 debut of the Betterness MCP — the first agentic Model Context Protocol for real-world health and wellness services — and sets the stage for the upcoming launch of Betterness One, an enterprise solution that will fully automate health and wellness business operations on the same foundation.

"When we started Betterness, the question was whether AI could help any single person live better. Two years later the answer is obvious — and the real question has become whether AI can help every clinic, every gym, every longevity program, and every wellness brand run better. Our job now is to build the agentic infrastructure that makes that possible. Closing this round, launching Bett-i, and preparing Betterness One for enterprise is the trifecta that takes us there."

— Demian Bellumio, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Betterness

Introducing Bett-i — the first fully autonomous voice-first life coach

Bett-i (www.betti.bot) is the first voice-first, fully autonomous AI life-coaching system designed to accompany a human being through an entire day — not as a chatbot, but as a continuously running team of specialist agents that can order a lab, interpret a result, adjust a training plan, cancel a class, or send a recovery check-in without being asked.

Where previous generations of AI health tools wait for the user to ask a question, Bett-i initiates. It reads signal, it pattern-matches across a person's life, and it takes action — always under explicit consent, always audit-logged, always voice-native.

What Bett-i can do, out of the box

Voice-first every surface. Wake-word conversational access, phone and SMS fall-through, Telegram, e-mail, and any MCP-compatible agent as a client. No app required.

Wake-word conversational access, phone and SMS fall-through, Telegram, e-mail, and any MCP-compatible agent as a client. No app required. Autonomous daily briefs. Morning recovery + sleep-readiness + day-priorities brief, delivered via the user's chosen channel. Evening wind-down, supplement reminders, and sleep-optimization protocol activation.

Morning recovery + sleep-readiness + day-priorities brief, delivered via the user's chosen channel. Evening wind-down, supplement reminders, and sleep-optimization protocol activation. End-to-end lab ordering. Bett-i can order labs across major diagnostic networks — Quest, LabCorp, BioReference — schedule draws, track biomarker trends, and surface actionable changes the moment a result returns.

Bett-i can order labs across major diagnostic networks — Quest, LabCorp, BioReference — schedule draws, track biomarker trends, and surface actionable changes the moment a result returns. Agent marketplace. Hundreds of specialist agents — nutrition, endurance, sleep, longevity, hormone, recovery, fertility, clinical — with more from top partners added weekly. Any specialist can be summoned by voice; many run continuously in the background.

Hundreds of specialist agents — nutrition, endurance, sleep, longevity, hormone, recovery, fertility, clinical — with more from top partners added weekly. Any specialist can be summoned by voice; many run continuously in the background. Native wearable integrations. Apple Health, Oura, WHOOP, Garmin, Withings, Eight Sleep, and more — all flowing into the same context so every recommendation is life-aware, not generic.

Apple Health, Oura, WHOOP, Garmin, Withings, Eight Sleep, and more — all flowing into the same context so every recommendation is life-aware, not generic. Contextual, life-situation-aware coaching. If you're training for a marathon, Bett-i layers endurance biomarkers and recovery protocols onto your panel. If you're planning a pregnancy, it pivots to preconception optimization. If you're on a GLP-1 , it watches the specific markers that matter.

If you're training for a marathon, Bett-i layers endurance biomarkers and recovery protocols onto your panel. If you're planning a pregnancy, it pivots to preconception optimization. If you're on a , it watches the specific markers that matter. HIPAA-grade governance and trust. Consent-gated access, full audit trail, end-to-end encryption, never sold. Every tool call and every agent interaction is logged.

Bett-i is powered natively by the Betterness MCP, meaning it can be plugged into Claude, Cursor, or any MCP-compatible agent, and extended by any developer building on Betterness' open agentic infrastructure.

"Precision health has always existed — but only for those who could afford it. Bett-i was built to change that. Bett-i coaches people through the most important decisions they make about their own health and wellness — autonomously, in their voice, with the full context of their life. Not when they remember to open an app. Just continuously, proactively, in their corner, keeping up with their real life 24/7. That's what everyone deserves. That's what everyone wants. That's what we built."

— Ari Katz, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Betterness

The evolution of Betterness — an agentic infrastructure platform

The launch of Bett-i and the closing of this seed round complete the public picture of what Betterness has been quietly building: a coherent three-layer stack on which the global health and wellness industry can run.

Layer 1 — Betterness MCP (launched March 2026). The first agentic Model Context Protocol for real-world health and wellness services. Labs, biomarkers, wearables, provider networks, and specialist agents, accessible to any AI system under consent.

(launched March 2026). The first agentic Model Context Protocol for real-world health and wellness services. Labs, biomarkers, wearables, provider networks, and specialist agents, accessible to any AI system under consent. Layer 2 — Bett-i (launching today at www.betti.bot). The first fully autonomous, voice-first life-coach ever deployed at consumer scale. Demonstrates the full surface area of the MCP in a product a human being can actually talk to and trust.

(launching today at www.betti.bot). The first fully autonomous, voice-first life-coach ever deployed at consumer scale. Demonstrates the full surface area of the MCP in a product a human being can actually talk to and trust. Layer 3 — Betterness One (June 2026). The enterprise solution that takes the same agentic stack and automates the day-to-day operations of health and wellness businesses — clinics, gyms, longevity programs, wellness brands, med-spas. Zero missed leads, less admin work, members that stay. The business-side counterpart to Bett-i.

All three layers run on a shared enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant and SOC2-ready proprietary infrastructure platform.

Investors and advisors

The seed round and advisory board bring together operators, clinicians, capital-market builders, elite athletes, and cultural leaders across health-tech, medicine, capital markets, performance, and wellness lifestyle. Participating investors and advisors announced today include:

Health-tech founders & operators

Martin Varsavsky — Founder of Prelude Fertility and Certuma; one of Europe's most prolific serial entrepreneurs in digital health and fertility.

Founder of Prelude Fertility and Certuma; one of Europe's most prolific serial entrepreneurs in digital health and fertility. Justin Stone — Digital-health operator and general counsel to successive unicorn health-tech companies, including MDLIVE (acquired by Cigna), Thirty Madison, and Papa; long-time advisor to 40+ digital-health founders.

Medicine & longevity

Mark Rosenbloom, MD, MBA — Founder of Precision Performance Medicine℠, a concierge longevity and performance-medicine practice serving patients nationally; trained at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Stanford GSB. His forthcoming book, ALIVE AF, publishes May 2026.

Founder of Precision Performance Medicine℠, a concierge longevity and performance-medicine practice serving patients nationally; trained at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Stanford GSB. His forthcoming book, ALIVE AF, publishes May 2026. Rabin Rahmani, MD, FACG — Medical Director- Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn/South Brooklyn Endoscopy Center.

Medical Director- Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn/South Brooklyn Endoscopy Center. Lloyd Camper, MD, MPH — Center Physician at Cenegenics Miami and board-certified Family & Sports Medicine physician; USC-trained, with a Sports Medicine fellowship at Kaiser Permanente where he cared for athletes from high-school through the pros, including the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of MLS.

Capital markets & digital infrastructure

Carlos Domingo — Co-Founder & CEO of Securitize; the leading tokenization platform for real-world assets, bringing deep expertise in regulated digital infrastructure.

Co-Founder & CEO of Securitize; the leading platform for real-world assets, bringing deep expertise in regulated digital infrastructure. David Garcia — CIO and Managing Partner at Borderless Capital; a leading global venture firm bridging traditional capital with programmable financial infrastructure.

Elite performance

Eduardo della Maggiora — Founder & CEO of Betterfly, Latin America's first "social unicorn" and a purpose-driven insurance and wellness-benefits platform operating across Latam and Europe; four-time Ironman World Championship finisher and two-time runner-up at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

Founder & CEO of Betterfly, Latin America's first "social unicorn" and a purpose-driven insurance and wellness-benefits platform operating across Latam and Europe; four-time Ironman World Championship finisher and two-time runner-up at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships. Apolo Ohno — Eight-time Olympic medalist, the most decorated American winter Olympian in history, and a long-time advisor to athletic-performance and longevity brands.

Culture, brand & wellness lifestyle

Vivie-Ann Bakos (BLOND:ISH) — BLOND:ISH is a globally touring DJ, producer, and movement-builder who left a small Canadian town to become one of electronic music's most uncompromising forces. As founder of Abracadabra, Bye Bye Plastic, and the $NRG token , she operates on one principle: energy is the only real currency.

BLOND:ISH is a globally touring DJ, producer, and movement-builder who left a small Canadian town to become one of electronic music's most uncompromising forces. As founder of Abracadabra, Bye Bye Plastic, and the $NRG , she operates on one principle: energy is the only real currency. Jose Molla — Co-Founder of La Comunidad (acquired by Publicis) and CEO & Co-Founder of Plural Doers Hub, the independent, minority-certified content-production studio.

About Betterness

Betterness is the Augmented Wellness™ platform building agent-first infrastructure for the global health and wellness industry. Its products — the Betterness MCP, Bett-i, and the upcoming Betterness One — run on a shared enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant and SOC2-ready stack designed to let developers, businesses, and individuals build and run the next generation of AI-powered health systems.

Learn more: www.betterness.ai • www.betti.bot

Media Contact

Jose Molla

Chief Marketing Officer, Betterness

[email protected]

SOURCE Betterness, Inc.