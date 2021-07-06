BetterVet Mobile Vet Care Continues Its Bold Expansion Westward to Pittsburgh and Denver

Dr. John De Jong, co-founder of BetterVet and former president of the nation's preeminent veterinary association (the AVMA), has explained how mobile veterinary care supports a more confident diagnosis, as he is able to assess a pet's health without the symptoms of anxiety often experienced in a hospital.

BetterVet also utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance their service offerings. With video consultations, online pharmacy, and effortless appointment scheduling through their state-of-the-art app or website, BetterVet places painless and premium care in the palms of their clients' hands.

Furthermore, each BetterVet veterinarian is Fear Free® Certified, ensuring the safest and most compassionate care available.

Combining technology with talented veterinarians provides a better vetcare experience for all. Dr. Debbie Abt, BetterVet's latest partner and longstanding Steel City vet remarked, "Partnering with BetterVet will be the perfect step forward for my business. By seeking to provide the most convenient and comprehensive veterinary care to families' beloved pets, our shared mission, combined with their pioneering technology, will elevate the veterinary experience for both pets and pet parents alike." BetterVet and Dr. Abt will serve furry family members of the Pittsburgh area, covering in and around Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties.

BetterVet is also excited to partner with Dr. Linda Dugger, the founder of Rocky Mountain Mobile Veterinary Clinic. One of BetterVet's values is to "Put Family First." And Dr. Dugger is doing just that; her goal "is to provide superior healthcare services with the utmost convenience to you and your pet." By sharing similar values and envisioning an "empowering" vetcare experience, Dr. Dugger will extend BetterVet's quality of service to the Mile High City in the areas around Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Littleton, and Centennial, reaching down to Roxborough.

To celebrate their expansion to the Denver and Pittsburgh markets, BetterVet is offering free concierge service for any new client's first home visit booked between July 6, 2021 and August 6th, 2021. New clients in each respective city can use promo code DENVER95 and PITTSBURGH95 when scheduling their in-home appointment in the BetterVet app. To learn more about the company's footprint and availability in these two new cities, please visit www.bettervet.com/locations/

About BetterVet

Founded in July, 2020, BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service delivering an easy and hassle-free healthcare experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers. From telemedicine to in-home visits, BetterVet provides all the expert veterinary services you find in a brick-and-mortar practice but in the comfort of your own home, without the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience. BetterVet is currently available in the Greater Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Denver areas– including Aurora – and will be launching soon in more cities across the US. To learn more about BetterVet and to experience better vet care in just a few taps, visit www.bettervet.com , or download the app on any mobile device.

