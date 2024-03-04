BETTERWARE DE MEXICO HIRES INSPIR GROUP AS INVESTOR RELATIONS ADVISOR

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("BeFra" or "the Company"), the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico through Betterware and Jafra, today announced that it has hired InspIR Group, a leading strategic investor relations and ESG consultancy in the Americas, to partner on its investor relations program.

Andres Campos, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to appoint InspIR as our investor relations advisor. InspIR's industry expertise and capital markets knowledge will enable us to strengthen our communication with the investment community and improve market awareness of our company. We look forward to partnering closely with InspIR to convey our business story, growth strategy, competitive advantages, and value proposition."

"Our team is excited to be working with Betterware, now BeFra, to elevate the Company's communications and messaging, and to increase its exposure to the financial community," said Monique Skruzny, InspIR's CEO and Founder. "We believe InspIR's deep capital markets expertise and team of Investor Relations professionals will significantly bolster BeFra's investment messaging and help illustrate the Company's potential and commitment to shareholder value."

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization, practicality, space - saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care, and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.

About InspIR

InspIR is a leading strategic IR and ESG consultancy in the Americas advising global- often high-growth- companies at all stages of development, from early stage through post-IPO. InspIR elevates and redefines the value of our clients' equity and debt Investor Relations through strategic storytelling and counsel informed by deep experience, analytics, and research. Our advisors are financially fluent communicators with a demonstrated industry-wide reputation for delivering exceptional "Outside-of-the-Box" solutions for our clients. InspIR practices include IR and Debt advisory, IPO preparation, ESG integration, Investor Day development and Perception research. For earlier stage companies, we develop investment thesis-backed pitch-decks and valuations. InspIR's award-winning ESG communications further deepens our extensive financial communications services through a holistic ESG consulting approach to Investor Relations for both public and private companies.

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.