BETTOR CAPITAL BACKED HEY SEVEN FROM DAY ONE, FUNDING THE GAMING INDUSTRY'S FIRST AI-NATIVE PLAYER DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

Seed investment funded the development of Hey Seven's AI-native platform, now helping gaming operators identify, engage, and develop premium and emerging premium players.

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Seven today announced that Bettor Capital, a leading venture capital firm focused on the real-money online gaming sector, was the company's seed investor and first institutional investor. Bettor Capital's seed investment funded the development of Hey Seven's AI-native player development platform, which is now being deployed with gaming operators across land-based, online, and omnichannel environments.

Gaming operators face growing pressure to increase revenue and build more personalized, high-value player relationships with limited staff. Human player development teams can only maintain a limited number of high-touch relationships, while emerging premium players often stay hidden inside legacy segmentation models. Hey Seven enables operators to identify high-potential players earlier, communicate with greater relevance, and deliver host-level attention at scale.

"Bettor Capital understood what we were building before anyone else did," said Tal Rubinstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Hey Seven. "As our first institutional investor, they gave us the conviction and the resources to build a platform that operators can put to work from day one."

Because Bettor Capital funded the platform's development, operators can invest in proven technology that delivers earlier identification of tomorrow's VIPs, stronger player relationships, and measurable incremental revenue, not in financing product development.

"Player development represents a large opportunity for efficiency gains and optimization, where AI and new technology can make a significant impact," said David VanEgmond, Managing Partner of Bettor Capital. "Hey Seven combines deep operator expertise with purpose-built AI to address a problem every casino and digital gambling platform faces: building stronger relationships with premium players at scale. We backed this team early because we believe they have the experience and vision to define the next generation of player development."

Bettor Capital invested in Hey Seven based on the founding team's unique combination of tier-one gaming operating experience, enterprise technology expertise, and a shared vision for the future of AI in player development.

Together, Bettor Capital and Hey Seven share the conviction that AI will fundamentally transform player development, enabling operators to build deeper relationships, improve productivity, drive measurable incremental revenue, and strengthen long-term player loyalty.

About Bettor Capital Bettor Capital is an early-stage investment firm focused on the real-money online gaming market, primarily on opportunities within the software supply chain powering the continued digitalization of the gaming industry. Learn more at www.bettorcapital.com.

About Hey Seven, Inc. Hey Seven is the gaming industry's first AI-native premium player development platform. Built specifically for casinos and integrated resorts, the platform unifies three forms of intelligence never before brought together in a single player profile—gaming intelligence, behavioral intelligence, and conversational intelligence. By combining autonomous AI with operator-defined guardrails, Hey Seven helps land-based, online, and omnichannel operators identify, develop, and grow premium and emerging premium players while delivering measurable incremental revenue. Founded by experienced tier-one gaming and technology executives, the company is built on three non-negotiable values: excellence, transparency, and accountability. Learn more at www.heyseven.ai.

SOURCE Hey Seven Inc.