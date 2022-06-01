Betty Marines' new book "Los dos Mentirosos" unravels a thought-provoking tale that expands on moral values and living.

Marines shares, "When I decided to write this story, I believed that I knew the development of the lives of two people, who were changing their lives, based on their lies, to achieve their different personal goals and objectives. I was wrong, as I analyzed this, I realized that, unfortunately, we are all involved in lies, in one way or another, in our daily lives, or in our environment.

I come from a family of extremely strict values, especially lying or doing something that was not true or legitimate, I considered that those who did it and in one way or another, it was my knowledge, perhaps I understood it, but I never approved it, on the contrary, I completely censored it.

For me, lies and hypocrisy were something like defects, but voluntary, because nobody forces us to lie, if we want to be authentic. The purpose of this story is to try, even a little, to contribute to the new generations, so lacking in orientation, about moral values, which have been the basis and have constituted a fundamental part of our current society."

Published by Page Publishing, Betty Marines' eye-opening story dives into the nature of man to lie and explores the moral values that could carry this society throughout the toxicity of deceptions and the like.

