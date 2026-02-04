BETTY WOLD JOHNSON FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES $250,000 GRANT TO WOMEN'S SPORTS FOUNDATION® ON NATIONAL GIRLS & WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY®

The $250,000 directly advances careers for women in football and collegiate sports

This gift follows the Foundation's $1 Million investment to fund the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and the New York Jets announce a $250,000 grant to the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a national movement co-founded by the organization nearly 40 years ago. This gift, directed by Woody Johnson, will strengthen the Women's Sports Foundation's efforts to expand opportunities for women coaches across collegiate and professional sport, directly impacting careers for women in football, and support professional development and training resources to strengthen the coaching pipeline.

The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and the New York Jets announce a $250,000 grant to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

"The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation is proud to support the Women's Sports Foundation, an organization that has shaped the landscape of sports leadership for girls and women in sports for more than 50 years," said Woody Johnson, Director of the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation.

The awards support two Women's Sports Foundation's funds, the Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching and the Scott Pioli & Family Fund for Women Football Coaches and Scouts. Both funds facilitate the ability to hire and adequately pay coaches in entry-level positions. In addition, the programs provide various developmental resources in the form of education and mentorships to current and past grant recipients.

Both funds underscore the late Betty Wold Johnson's commitment to improving opportunities for women and expanding female leadership across all sectors.

"Working with the Women's Sports Foundation was a natural next step for us, since we've already invested in women's flag football through the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League," Johnson continued. "Both investments support female athletes and coaches and create more opportunities for future leaders in sport."

Since its founding in 1974, the Women's Sports Foundation has advocated to increase female representation in sports, both collegiately and professionally. In the United States, women hold less than 40% of head coaching positions and less than 30% of assistant coaching positions in women's NCAA sports. This donation and the programs that the Women's Sports Foundation supports play a direct role in addressing these leadership gaps.

"During National Girls & Women in Sports Day celebrations, this investment underscores what we at the Women's Sports Foundation know to be true. When we invest in women in sport, we expand opportunity, leadership, and long-term impact," said Danette Leighton, CEO of the Women's Sports Foundation. "We are grateful to the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation for supporting our efforts to strengthen the coaching pipeline and expand opportunities for women leaders in sport."

In December 2025, the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and the New York Jets announced a $1 Million commitment to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) to launch the Jets ECAC Women's Flag Football League, the largest collegiate flag football league in the United States. The league will begin play in March 2026, following a Media Day on February 27th.

About Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation® (WSF®) exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport access, equity, and society. For over 50 years, WSF has been changing the game through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $115 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. When girls play, they lead, and we all win!® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

About Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation is dedicated to honoring the enduring legacy of Betty Wold Johnson — a visionary philanthropist and beloved matriarch of the Johnson family. Guided by her deep compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the dignity of every individual, the Foundation supports initiatives that uplift communities and foster lasting impact across education, public service, arts, and sports.

Rooted in Betty Wold Johnson's lifelong commitment to civic responsibility, the Foundation champions access to essential resources such as food, shelter, education, and employment. It invests in innovative programs, scientific research, and cultural institutions that enrich the spirit and strengthen the fabric of society.

From her historic $11 million gift to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center — the largest individual donation in its history — to her steadfast support of the Liberty Science Center, McCarter Theatre, Princeton Hospital, and the Lupus Research Alliance, Ms. Johnson's philanthropy was as bold as it was personal. Her legacy is one of generosity, grace, and a belief that every life is worthy of dignity and opportunity.

The Foundation continues her work with thoughtful stewardship, cost-effective giving, and a commitment to reaching the greatest number of people with every dollar donated.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

