New York Jets to Collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to Promote Better Health in the Community

As the Official Medical Innovation Sponsor of the Jets, Johnson & Johnson will foster a healthier community through the team's My Cause My Cleats and Healthcare Hero initiatives

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets have agreed to a multi-year sponsorship with Johnson & Johnson to promote better health to Jets fans, making them the team's Official Medical Innovation Sponsor. Johnson & Johnson will become the presenting sponsor of My Cause My Cleats and will debut its monthly Healthcare Hero initiative during the 2025 season.

"The Jets are honored to team up with Johnson & Johnson to recognize healthcare workers in our community that put in countless hours to protect all of us," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "Through this meaningful sponsorship, we will be able to promote the importance of early screenings for critical illnesses, while showcasing the value in healthier lifestyle habits and then extending the awareness of health issues to Jets players' personal support of the My Cause My Cleats program."

Through this sponsorship, the Jets and Johnson & Johnson will be able to communicate the importance of looking after your health and highlight the vital role of healthcare workers through new and engaging mediums. As the presenting sponsor of the Jets "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, Johnson & Johnson will amplify and highlight players' chosen causes and custom cleats through various media channels, leading up to the game against the Falcons on Nov. 30.

The sponsorship kicked off by launching a "Stories of Strength" PSA campaign, where Jets linebacker Quincy Williams informed fans about the importance of early and frequent cancer screenings. The PSAs will be distributed across both Jets and Johnson & Johnson's digital media platforms. To watch the Quincy Williams' PSA about cancer screenings, please click here.

In addition, the Jets will also recognize a local healthcare worker each month during the NFL season as a "Healthcare Hero". This new initiative will showcase the lifesaving work of healthcare workers by honoring them as community heroes with an in-game recognition at MetLife Stadium. The chosen healthcare worker will be featured throughout articles and digital content about their dedication to the community and their careers on NewYorkJets.com and the team's various social media channels.

The Jets will continue to build awareness about healthcare with Johnson & Johnson exclusive signage throughout MetLife Stadium during Jets home games. They will also be featured on "Protect Your Health" messaging during defensive redzone stands on the MetLife Stadium videoboards.

Find out more about these and other programs sponsored by Johnson & Johnson at newyorkjets.com.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

