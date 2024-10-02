BETTY/FAVORITE CHILD APPOINTS NEW GROUP CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Design industry veteran Kirstin Stahl rejoins design practice as Group Creative Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, creative agency Betty (a Quad agency) announced the return of Kirstin Stahl as the company's newest Group Creative Director (GCD) for its dedicated design practice, Favorite Child. Stahl reports to Vice President, Head of Design, Veronica Padilla, and will be responsible for bolstering the momentum and success of Favorite Child's brand and packaging design offering for brands big and small.

Her new role will include leading the packaging system design for one of the agency's largest owned-brand undertakings, a multimillion-dollar engagement for a national grocery retailer. Stahl will draw on her extensive experience elevating other leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) retailers, including Target and Walgreens, to help clients create memorable and emotional connections with consumers through the power of design.

"The company culture of Betty and Favorite Child is one I already know and admire, and the team's creative talent and collaborative leadership have only been strengthened over the past year," said Stahl. "I'm excited to be back and am looking forward to partnering with our teams to develop people-first strategic design solutions that build brand love."

Stahl previously served as Creative Director at Betty (then Periscope) for nearly six years before leaving the organization to begin her own freelancing venture. Now as GCD, she will oversee end-to-end design development, ensuring a cohesive look for all of a brand's touch points. Stahl's focus will be on innovating how brands seamlessly fit into people's lives and the broader world, ensuring each solution meets the unique needs of Favorite Child's clients.

"Favorite Child is ushering in an entirely new era of creativity and has experienced exponential growth since we opened two years ago," said Padilla. "Kirstin's passion for design, combined with her design leadership and fresh perspectives will help us continue to create meaningful work for our clients that sees beyond the package and creates innovative solutions that grow with our clients too. We're excited to have her back on our team."

With strong conceptual and strategic design thinking, Stahl has established herself as an expert and seasoned leader within the industry for over two decades. She has multidisciplinary experience in food, retail, seasonal and sporting goods for both private and national brands, including names like General Mills, JCPenney, Kemps, Dole, Polaris, iRobot and Welch's. Her work has earned numerous industry award recognitions from AdFed, AIGA, Graphis and more.

Stahl will contribute to Betty and Favorite Child's continued business growth. Propelled by recent client wins, the company has made a significant investment in expanding its team to meet increasing demand, with 44 new hires in 2024 alone. These new roles span departments, including creative, strategy, project management and studio. In May 2024, Betty underwent a major transformation as its parent company, Quad, integrated all creative business into one entity with a renewed focus on strategy, creative, design and content studios.

About Betty

Betty, a Quad agency, offers best-in-class strategy, creative, design and content studios, including end-to-end brand design through its Favorite Child offering. Named after the late Betty Quadracci, the trailblazing co-founder of Quad, Betty is dedicated to building a better way for brands with inclusive, inventive ideas that drive results for clients, backed by broad capabilities that offer scale without sacrifice. Learn more at bettyagency.com and favoritechild.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age (2024), buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions (2023). For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit Quad.com.

