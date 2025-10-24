Between Heartbeats and Algorithms: New Book Challenges Healthcare Leaders to Reclaim Humanity in Medicine

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the release of a new book, Between Heartbeats and Algorithms: Reclaiming What Matters in Healthcare.

Written by physician leader and healthcare executive, Devjit Roy, MD, MAS, MSPC, CPE, with a Foreword by Peter Angood, MD, this powerful and deeply moving guide challenges the growing dominance of data and technology in medicine, offering a roadmap back to compassion, presence, and the true art of healing.

American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)

Through fifteen unforgettable patient stories, Roy — a hospitalist, palliative care physician, and healthcare leader — delivers profound lessons on empathy, grief, silence, and the courage to remain human in a system that often prioritizes speed and efficiency over connection. The book provides validation and practical guidance for physicians, nurses, medical students, and healthcare executives who feel the weight of burnout, the emptiness of metrics, or the loss of humanity in care. Readers will find actionable strategies to reclaim the soul of medicine while embracing innovation without losing the humanity that lies at its core.

Table of Contents Highlights:

Listen First – The Power of Bearing Witness

We Treat More Than Organs

What the Chart Doesn't Say

Managing Ourselves to Help Others

The Weight We Don't See

At the Table or on the Menu

When the Algorithm Got It Wrong

Finding Her Story Again

About the Author: Devjit Roy, MD, MAS, MSPC, FHM, FAAFP, LSSBB, CHCQM, CMD, CPE, brings a unique perspective to healthcare leadership as both a practicing physician and senior executive. As chief medical officer, chief medical information officer, and vice president of medical affairs at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Nursing Home, and their ambulatory network, he leads initiatives to enhance patient care in rural New York. Roy holds board certifications in Family Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Palliative and Hospice Medicine, Obesity Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine, plus dual master's degrees in Population Health and Palliative Care. His expertise spanning clinical care, medical informatics, population health, and executive leadership uniquely positions him to address modern healthcare's complex challenges, while never losing sight of its fundamentally human purpose.

As healthcare continues its rapid technological transformation, supporting physicians with the tools and insights to preserve compassionate, people-centered care has never been more crucial. Discover profound patient stories, expert guidance, and renewed purpose with Between Heartbeats and Algorithms.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership: The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them, the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated more than 250,000 physicians across 35 countries — including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

Contact:

Elliot Jones

(813)-636-2842

[email protected]

SOURCE American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL)