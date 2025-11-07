Career Prescription Guide: New Book Provides Physicians a Step-by-Step Framework for Career Transformation and Advancement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the release of a new book, Career Prescription Guide: A Physician's Guide for Career Transformation or Advancement.

Written by physician leader and healthcare executive Pamela C. Sullivan, MD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FCUCM, PT, this practical and actionable guide addresses the career challenges facing physicians who feel stuck, burned out, or overwhelmed by the complexity of navigating new opportunities in medicine. Drawing on more than four decades of healthcare leadership experience, Sullivan provides a step-by-step framework designed specifically for physicians ready to take control of their career paths.

Through proven methods refined across diverse leadership roles — from physical therapist to internal medicine physician to emergency and urgent care leader, culminating in her role as chief clinical officer at Landmark Health — Sullivan delivers a comprehensive career transition strategy. The book provides validation and practical guidance for physicians at any career stage, medical professionals considering transitions, and healthcare leaders looking to advance their careers. Readers will find actionable strategies for objective decision-making, values-driven career planning, interview preparation, contract negotiation, and burnout prevention that lead to long-term fulfillment.

Table of Contents Highlights:

Foreword by Kevin M. Klauer, DO, EJD

Preface: How Did I Get Here

Why Are You Considering a Change?

What's Stopping You?

Imposter Syndrome

Greatest Strength Equals Greatest Weakness

Mentorship and Coaching

Is MD or DO enough?

It's a Big World Out There

Next Steps

Closing The Deal

Rough Waters

Pitfalls to Avoid

Putting It Together Checklist

Vignettes

As healthcare continues its rapid transformation, supporting physicians with practical tools to navigate career transitions and achieve meaningful professional growth has never been more crucial. Discover proven strategies, expert guidance, and a personalized career planning framework with Career Prescription Guide: A Physician's Guide for Career Transformation or Advancement.

About the Author: Pamela C. Sullivan, MD, MBA, CPE, FACP, FCUCM, PT, brings more than 40 years of distinguished healthcare leadership to this comprehensive career guide. As the first female president of the Urgent Care Association of America, she has been a trailblazer throughout her career. Her leadership in national clinical operations, team building, and value-based care initiatives has earned her prestigious recognition, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urgent Care Association and the Laureate Award from the American College of Physicians. Currently serving as a consultant to multiple value-based care startups through her company National Healthcare Solutions, PLLC, Sullivan specializes in clinical integration, operational efficiency, and leadership development. Her action-oriented, decisive approach and passion for mentoring healthcare professionals uniquely qualify her to guide physicians through career decisions that will shape their professional future and personal fulfillment.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

