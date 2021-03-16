BETZ ETF Crosses $500 Million In Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that BETZ - The Sports Betting and iGaming ETF has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. The milestone comes less than a year after the fund's launch.

"Online sports betting and iGaming has seen accelerated growth during the pandemic. We expect growth to continue as regulatory momentum persists in the United States, Canada, and Latin America," said Roundhill's Will Hershey.

Roundhill is planning to launch the Roundhill Pro Sports ETF (NYSE: MVP) tomorrow, which will be the first ever fund to focus on investing in professional sports teams and professional sports leagues. The fund will also allocate capital to sports media and apparel companies.

"We believe there are powerful tailwinds emerging for professional sports including (1) fans returning to stadiums post-pandemic (2) the growth in pro sports media rights contracts (3) the status of pro sports teams as scarce, premium assets with a strong track record of value appreciation. We are excited to introduce MVP to the market tomorrow," said Roundhill's Matias Dorta.

