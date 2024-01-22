BEURER MAKES BRUSHING FUN AND EASY FOR NATIONAL CHILDREN'S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH WITH ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH SETS FOR KIDS

Meet Theo the Tiger, Polly the Panda, and Milo the Monkey – the 8-piece electric toothbrush sets that transform kids' brushing routines and oral health

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most parents will admit that getting children to brush their teeth is a chore, if not a battle, especially at bedtime. That's one of the reasons the American Dental Association designated February as National Children's Dental Health Month . With oral health being a major contributor to overall health, ensuring younger kids brush their teeth and gums for two minutes twice a day is paramount. Beurer , the century-long innovator and leader in wellness technologies, is excited to launch another game-changing product to make family life easy. Their 8-piece, animal-themed electric toothbrush sets include everything needed to make brushing count – with teeth cleaned fully while having fun.

"Every caregiver has had experiences where brushing kids' teeth feels more like pulling them, and why? It's another to-do kids must complete for their well-being, but it takes time and attention during challenging times of the day to check off necessary routines. We wanted to design a set that can help change kids' attitudes about their oral care – making it pleasing, thorough, and a few minutes they look forward to," said Beurer North America's President Britta Dittrich .

Theo the Tiger , Polly the Panda, and Milo the Monkey are adorable characters who motivate kids to turn on their toothbrush and let the buzzy brushing begin. With a classic board game timer, kids can ensure they brush for the full-time recommended. For only $19.99, every Beurer electric toothbrush set includes:

A colorful animal electric toothbrush with soft bristles, aimed at tackling plaque and build-up to support oral health and cavity prevention efforts

A removable cap to keep bristles clean at home or on-the-go

A 2-minute sand timer

One extra brush head

A matching cup for rinsing

An easy-to-use chart to keep track of cleanings

A stand to keep all items organized and together on the bathroom counter

Oral health is a vital aspect of children's overall health, requiring regular check-ups with both pediatricians and dentists for continuous care. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics , cavities are one of the most common and potentially chronic diseases with major short- and long-term consequences, affecting 40% of children ages 2 to 18. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that more than half of children, ages 6 to 8, have already had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth. Dentists and pediatricians advise that the most important way to prevent cavities and maintain a healthy mouth is to brush thoroughly twice a day, floss, visit the dentist as recommended, and consider fluoride and sealant treatments. Beurer designed their children's toothbrush sets to meet every requirement for at-home cleanings.

Beurer's electric toothbrush sets for kids are available online at shop-beurer.com and Amazon .

To check out more about Beurer, visit them on Instagram , Facebook, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

