BEURER MAKES BRUSHING FUN AND EASY FOR NATIONAL CHILDREN'S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH WITH ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH SETS FOR KIDS

22 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET
Meet Theo the Tiger, Polly the Panda, and Milo the Monkey – the 8-piece electric toothbrush sets that transform kids' brushing routines and oral health
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most parents will admit that getting children to brush their teeth is a chore, if not a battle, especially at bedtime. That's one of the reasons the American Dental Association designated February as National Children's Dental Health Month. With oral health being a major contributor to overall health, ensuring younger kids brush their teeth and gums for two minutes twice a day is paramount. Beurer, the century-long innovator and leader in wellness technologies, is excited to launch another game-changing product to make family life easy. Their 8-piece, animal-themed electric toothbrush sets include everything needed to make brushing count – with teeth cleaned fully while having fun.
"Every caregiver has had experiences where brushing kids' teeth feels more like pulling them, and why? It's another to-do kids must complete for their well-being, but it takes time and attention during challenging times of the day to check off necessary routines. We wanted to design a set that can help change kids' attitudes about their oral care – making it pleasing, thorough, and a few minutes they look forward to," said Beurer North America's President Britta Dittrich.
Theo the Tiger, Polly the Panda, and Milo the Monkey are adorable characters who motivate kids to turn on their toothbrush and let the buzzy brushing begin. With a classic board game timer, kids can ensure they brush for the full-time recommended. For only $19.99, every Beurer electric toothbrush set includes:
- A colorful animal electric toothbrush with soft bristles, aimed at tackling plaque and build-up to support oral health and cavity prevention efforts
- A removable cap to keep bristles clean at home or on-the-go
- A 2-minute sand timer
- One extra brush head
- A matching cup for rinsing
- An easy-to-use chart to keep track of cleanings
- A stand to keep all items organized and together on the bathroom counter
Oral health is a vital aspect of children's overall health, requiring regular check-ups with both pediatricians and dentists for continuous care. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cavities are one of the most common and potentially chronic diseases with major short- and long-term consequences, affecting 40% of children ages 2 to 18. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that more than half of children, ages 6 to 8, have already had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth. Dentists and pediatricians advise that the most important way to prevent cavities and maintain a healthy mouth is to brush thoroughly twice a day, floss, visit the dentist as recommended, and consider fluoride and sealant treatments. Beurer designed their children's toothbrush sets to meet every requirement for at-home cleanings.
Beurer's electric toothbrush sets for kids are available online at shop-beurer.com and Amazon.
