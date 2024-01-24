CELEBRATE AMERICAN HEART HEALTH MONTH THIS FEBRUARY WITH BEURER & WALMART

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of American Heart Health Month this February, Beurer is partnering with Walmart to ensure customers from coast to coast get the best devices to keep their hearts healthy. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, this month of awareness was created to encourage Americans to take action and protect themselves against heart disease. As one of the leading digital medical device brands, Beurer is committed to the same. Its digital blood pressure monitors at Walmart offer seamless connectivity and proactive heart health management this, and every other month of the year.

Britta Dittrich, President of Beurer North America, emphasizes, "Our advanced digital blood pressure monitors offer accurate, effortless tracking of key health indicators. This aligns with our commitment to enhancing life quality, allowing individuals to live fully with reduced stress. Our partnership with Walmart amplifies this vital message for improved heart health awareness."

Beurer's latest Blood Pressure Monitors include clinically proven devices, offering precise measurements and connectivity for continuous health management. These monitors cater to various causes of increased blood pressure, such as aging, lifestyle factors, or health conditions, bridging the gap between medical visits with clinical-grade monitoring.

Keep hearts safe and healthy with Beurer's new line of top blood pressure monitors, now available at Walmart.

