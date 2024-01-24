CELEBRATE AMERICAN HEART HEALTH MONTH THIS FEBRUARY WITH BEURER & WALMART

News provided by

Beurer North America

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of American Heart Health Month this February, Beurer is partnering with Walmart to ensure customers from coast to coast get the best devices to keep their hearts healthy. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, this month of awareness was created to encourage Americans to take action and protect themselves against heart disease. As one of the leading digital medical device brands, Beurer is committed to the same. Its digital blood pressure monitors at Walmart offer seamless connectivity and proactive heart health management this, and every other month of the year.

Continue Reading

Britta Dittrich, President of Beurer North America, emphasizes, "Our advanced digital blood pressure monitors offer accurate, effortless tracking of key health indicators. This aligns with our commitment to enhancing life quality, allowing individuals to live fully with reduced stress. Our partnership with Walmart amplifies this vital message for improved heart health awareness."

Beurer's latest Blood Pressure Monitors include clinically proven devices, offering precise measurements and connectivity for continuous health management. These monitors cater to various causes of increased blood pressure, such as aging, lifestyle factors, or health conditions, bridging the gap between medical visits with clinical-grade monitoring.

Keep hearts safe and healthy with Beurer's new line of top blood pressure monitors, now available at Walmart.

To check out more about Beurer, visit them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beurer North America

Also from this source

BEURER MAKES BRUSHING FUN AND EASY FOR NATIONAL CHILDREN'S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH WITH ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH SETS FOR KIDS

BEURER MAKES BRUSHING FUN AND EASY FOR NATIONAL CHILDREN'S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH WITH ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH SETS FOR KIDS

Most parents will admit that getting children to brush their teeth is a chore, if not a battle, especially at bedtime. That's one of the reasons the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.