Bevel Launches its Award-Winning Hair Care Line on Walmart.com Making it Easier for Black Men to Access Grooming Solutions Created for Them

"We're thrilled to partner with Walmart to make Bevel products more widely available. This expansion represents our latest effort to ensure that our products are easily accessible to the Black community. And we're not done yet." - Tia Cummings, VP Marketing, Walker & Company Brands

Bevel is committed to creating solution-based products that work to solve the unique health and grooming issues faced by men of color. Starting today, the new Bevel products available at Walmart.com/bevel include:

Bevel Beard Softener ($9.95; 4oz)

Soften the roughest of hair, reduce breakage, and gently detangle with this nourishing, wash off, sulfate-free and silicone-free beard softener.

Bevel Beard Balm ($11.95; 1.7oz)

Polish your look with this lightweight butter-based balm that seals in moisture without the sticky finish. Infused with Coconut Oil and Shea Butter for the perfect touch. For all hair types.

Bevel Moisturizing Shampoo ($9.95; 12oz)

A moisturizing sulfate-free shampoo that gently cleanses thick and textured hair without stripping it of its natural oils or altering the hair's natural pattern.

Bevel Moisturizing Conditioner ($9.95; 12oz)

The best cuts come after the conditioner. This sulfate-free formula moisturizes, conditions, and detangles your hair so your lineups and styles are always fresh and clean.

In addition to Walmart.com, Bevel products are also available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and www.getbevel.com .

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products for Black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com . To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com .

