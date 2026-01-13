BEVEL Appoints Jordan Thomas to Advance Homeownership Benefits

No-Cost Program Empowers Employers and Associations to Offer Up to $12,000 in Closing Credits Amid Growth in Homebuyer Assistance Initiatives

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEVEL, the no-cost homeownership benefit program that simplifies buying, selling, and refinancing for employees and alumni association members, today announced the appointment of Jordan Thomas, USGA Champion as its brand ambassador. As employers increasingly turn to homeownership support to employee retention and talent acquisition, this partnership program signals BEVEL's expanding role in addressing housing affordability.

Jordan Thomas, Brand Ambassador to Champion Accessible Homeownership

Jordan will partner with alumni associations, professional organizations, and advocate for employees across the country to introduce BEVEL's homeownership benefit to any organization that is looking to adopt a meaningful employee housing benefit. Providing employees and members with:

Personalized guidance from elite professionals

Access to hundreds of loan programs

Closing credits of *up to $12,000 on home purchase, refinancing, or selling.

No cost to the organization or the employee

Nationwide Services

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with Jordan Thomas. His character, resilience, and lifelong commitment to helping others align perfectly with our culture. Through his work, at the Jordan Thomas Foundation he has helped thousands of individuals and families, strengthened communities and changed lives in meaningful ways. Jordan represents the rare combination of purpose, leadership, and heart and we could not imagine a better ambassador or a more natural fit for who we are and what we stand for," said TJ Theisen, President and CEO of BEVEL.

"I've gained absolute clarity on my purpose as a human and what I'm meant to do on this earth. Opportunities like this one, with people who share my exact values, are incredible. Service to humanity isn't limited to nonprofits; it's the core ethos of BEVEL, taking their skills into an existing industry to truly benefit people. That's exactly what I'm about, so joining the BEVEL family was an easy yes and a genuine honor," said Jordan Thomas

For organizations interested in partnering with BEVEL and offering this innovative homeownership benefit to their teams, visit the dedicated ambassador page: https://homeownership.poweredbybevel.com/jordan-thomas/

*Receive up to 1% of the financed loan amount as a closing credit towards your closing costs, prepaids and/or selling commission fees. Max $12,000.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About BEVEL

BEVEL is the pioneering no-cost employee homeownership benefit that makes buying, selling, and refinancing more attainable for employees and alumni association members. By connecting employees with a network of approved lending and real estate professionals which includes multiple partners like Nations Lending and The Jason Mitchell Group representing more than $5 billion in annual production. BEVEL empowers workforces nationwide to build generational wealth through homeownership. Learn More HERE

