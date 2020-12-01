Bevel Presents, "Created For Kings"

"Created for Kings" is the latest of Bevel's ongoing efforts to praise, protect and provide for Black men. The Bevel team has partnered with like-minded creatives to bring the "Created for Kings" campaign to life. First is Creative Theory , a Black-owned and operated creative agency and one of this year's Ad Age 'Agency of the Year' winners. Spearheaded by Co-Founders , Gary Williams Jr. and Tamon George , Creative Theory is a collective of strategic visionaries helping brands to execute authentic cultural storytelling. George said: "As an agency, we work with brands who see value in our community. Bevel has been one of the brands since the beginning who came with real perspective, understanding and attention to the Black male experience. "Created for Kings" is a reflection of that, and Creative Theory is incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with a brand that truly SEES our community."

Also partnering in the campaign launch is New York Times best-selling author and NAACP Image Award Winner, Jason Reynolds, lending his soul-stirring voice to a moving narration addressed directly to Black men. Layered atop a touching video compilation echoes Reynolds' voice: "Dear Black man, we see you doing your best every day to survive…We are here to support you, uplift you, help you show up at your best every day, and remind you that you are a King." These words are paired perfectly with uplifting images of everyday Black Kings – fathers, husbands, partners, entrepreneurs and everyday workers – reminding them and those that love them of their immeasurable value.

2020 has brought echoes of generational trauma to the forefront of global consciousness and conversations. Throughout the year, Bevel has taken a vocal position in support of Black men and the broader Black community by advocating for increased access to mental health resources, supporting distance learning and supporting the beauty and barber community in the face of COVID 19. Tia Cummings reflects on the importance of Bevel's mission to honor Black men and push back against harmful stereotypes: "Bevel takes great pride in playing a lead role in shaping the narrative around Black men. It is our hope that this campaign will help drive a greater appreciation for the diversity, strength, and beauty of Black men, and serve as a point of pride for the Black community as a whole." says Cummings.

Starting December 1st, Bevel invites you to participate in the "Created for Kings" campaign by sharing your own images and stories of Black men at their best. Celebrate the Kings in your life by tagging @bevel and using the #WeSeeYou👑 across social media. Remember, a true King is measured not in accolades, achievements or material possessions, but in how he chooses to show up in the world, spread love and lead by example, especially in the face of adversity. For more information on Bevel or the "Created for Kings" campaign, visit getbevel.com/kings or follow Bevel on Instagram .

