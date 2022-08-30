Beverage Company Electrolit Increases Distribution To More Than 10,000 Stores Nationwide

Premium Hydration Brand Expands Distribution to More Than 10,000 Stores Nationwide, Reaching over 60,000 Points of Sale in the US

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has expanded distribution on a national level into more than 10,000 incremental stores across the United States. This distribution increase follows a rapid increase in demand for Electrolit and with the brand offering a variety of flavors through grocery stores nationwide.

"We are excited to announce what great strides we have made in our distribution on a national level in 2022," said Caridad Ochoa, CEO with Electrolit USA. "At Electrolit, we value our consumers' needs and expansions such as these make Electrolit more accessible so consumers can enjoy a great beverage after their next trip to the grocery store."

Originally conceived in Mexico, Electrolit has experienced rapid growth since its launch in the U.S. in 2015 and has achieved significant international expansion, with plans to continue penetrating global markets. In 2022 alone, the brand achieved distribution in over 10,000 stores across multiple channels and reached over 70,000 points of sale in the United States across Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Sheetz, and Rite Aid.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Multiple flavor offerings will be available in the new accounts, including Strawberry-Kiwi, Grape, Orange, Berry Bliss, and Fruit Punch. Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, AM-PM, Extra Mile and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

