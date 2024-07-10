Beverage Industry Magazine Features Chlorophyll Water in Cover Story

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to meet the strict standards of Clean Label Project Certification, has been selected as the featured cover story for the July Issue of Beverage Industry Magazine.

Visit BevIndustry.com to read full cover story.

Beverage Industry Magazine, the leading publication in the $400 billion North American beverage market, profiles Chlorophyll Water in a cover story titled "Nature's Green Magic," with the subtitle "Chlorophyll Water Offers Multitude of Potential Health Benefits." This in-depth 2,000+ word profile delves into Chlorophyll Water's yoga beginnings, health benefits, remarkable growth, marketplace momentum, and commitment to sustainability.

Matt Levine, founder of Chlorophyll Water, explains to Beverage Industry Magazine, "There is a strong preference for clean, natural, and plant-based options. With a growing focus on health and wellness, people are choosing ready-to-drink (RTD) waters infused with nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and familiar superfoods to meet their specific needs. Chlorophyll Water embodies this — a plant-powered, ultra-purified mountain spring water enriched with chlorophyll, the essential green pigment found in plants."

The article highlights how Chlorophyll Water goes "beyond hydration," satisfying all consumer demands in the highly competitive beverage marketplace. The cover story emphasizes the significance of being the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass Clean Label Project certification, which tests for over 90 environmental toxins, including heavy metals and plasticizers.

"Chlorophyll Water combines the standout attributes of the world's most popular water brands, but in my opinion, Chlorophyll Water offers much more. On top of all that, Chlorophyll Water tastes great and delivers the nutritional benefits of chlorophyll while maintaining a clean label, being the first bottled water in the USA to pass the strict requirements and testing of Clean Label Project Certification," Levine shares with Beverage Industry Magazine.

The comprehensive profile also highlights Chlorophyll Water's dedication to sustainability with the introduction of bottles made from 100% recycled plastic and the use of CleanFlake label technology. The Green Business Bureau has recognized Chlorophyll Water as "Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet," underscoring their industry leadership and continuous exploration of innovative sustainable packaging options.

Strengthening their environmental commitment, Chlorophyll Water has partnered with rePurpose Global. With every bottle of Chlorophyll Water purchased, the equivalent of one ocean-bound plastic bottle is recovered and recycled.

The cover story concludes by highlighting Chlorophyll Water's "bright future." Today, Chlorophyll Water is distributed nationwide and is available in almost every major market, with retailers including Alo Yoga, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Down to Earth, Earth Fare, Giant, Gourmet Garage, Meijer, Mother's Market, Lazy Acres, Pura Vida, Wegman's, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Urban Outfitters.

For more information on Chlorophyll Water, please visit ChlorophyllWater.com, follow @ChlorophyllWater on Instagram, @ChlorophyllWater on TikTok and on Amazon at Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater.

