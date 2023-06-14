Beverage Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 101.59 billion from 2022-2027, Rising consumption of bottled water drives the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 101.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Packaged beverage consumption in the region is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Aspects such as the rising disposable income of the population and an upsurge in the average temperature will lead people to opt for packaged beverages such as bottled and canned water instead of tap water in emerging countries. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increased spending by beverage companies on marketing and communications will increase the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in these markets. For instance, countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand will account for over 50% of the incremental growth in the consumption of beverages. Therefore, some packaged beverage vendors are extending their product portfolio by launching new variants of packaged beverages, which, in turn, can affect market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Beverage Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Material (Rigid plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), Product (Alcoholic beverages, Non-alcoholic beverages, and Dairy beverages), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the rigid plastics segment will be significant during the forecast period. PET, polystyrene, and polypropylene (PP) are some rigid plastics frequently used in beverage packaging. Compared to other packaging materials such as metal and glass, the market for rigid plastic packaging is increasing rapidly. However, rigid plastic is one of the popular types of packaging material, which is favoured by customers due to its various advantages, such as low weight compared to glass. Rigid plastic is also shatterproof and flexible, which permits it to be moulded into various shapes and sizes. A healthy lifestyle drives more consumers toward buying bottled water. Hence, these factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Beverage Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising consumption of bottled water is a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The consumption of bottled water is expanding in many countries such as the US. The majority of growth in bottled water consumption relative to other beverages comes from people switching to bottled water from other less-healthy packaged drinks. Growing awareness about waterborne diseases and the growing requirement for clean drinking water also increase the demand. The increasing demand for bottled water has encouraged some bottled water vendors to grow their product offerings. For instance, In June 2019, All Market announced the launch of a new eco-friendly aluminium bottled water brand Ever & Ever. Therefore, the growing number of product launches in the bottled water segment can also impact the demand for beverage packaging during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising demand for functional drinks fuels the growth of the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period. Functional drinks include energy drinks as well as RTD coffee and tea, and there is a rise in the consumption of these functional drinks. In most countries, energy drinks are mostly seen as a lifestyle choice for millennials as they lead incredibly busy lives. RTD tea and coffee are convenient choices for people with rising disposable income and a need to sip their beverages on the go. For instance, in June 2020, PepsiCo announced the launch of new iced packaged coffees in partnership with Italian Coffee Company Luigi Lavazza. Similarly, in March 2019, Coca-Cola announced the launch of its first energy drink under the Coca-Cola brand Coca-Cola Energy. Hence, such product launches in the functional drinks segment can also boost the demand for beverage packaging solutions during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Growing opposition to the use of plastic bottles is one of the key challenges impeding the beverage packaging market growth. Plastic bottles could take over 800 years to decompose in a landfill. Globally, PET bottles contribute heavily to the problem of environmental pollution; hence, many organizations, agencies, and governments have banned the use of plastics. Many countries, such as Australia and Kenya, have already banned or imposed taxes on the use of plastic bags. For instance, in June 2020, the government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu reported publishing a notification banning the use of plastic for food and beverage packaging with immediate effect. Hence, the growing opposition to the use of plastic bottles is expected to hinder the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

What are the key data covered in this beverage packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beverage packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the beverage packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the beverage packaging market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of beverage packaging market vendors

The global alcoholic beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 8.41%. report extensively covers market segmentation by material (glass, metal, and others), application (beer, wine, and spirits), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for metal cans from the craft beer industry will notably drive the alcoholic beverage market growth.

The flexible packaging market share for food and beverages is expected to increase by USD 39.02 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.16%. This report extensively covers the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market segmentation by material (flexible plastic, flexible paper, and flexible foil) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global flexible packaging market growth for food and beverages is the rise in demand for pouch packaging solutions.

Beverage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

