Beverage Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2024-2028, Rising consumption of bottled water to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 75.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.95% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of bottled water is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for functional drinks. However, growing opposition and stringent regulations in usage of plastic bottles poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beverage Packaging Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Material (Rigid plastics, Glass, Metal, and Others), Product (Alcoholic beverages, Non-alcoholic beverages, and Dairy beverages), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amcor plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi Plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval SA, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Functional beverages, including energy drinks, RTD coffee, and tea, and beverages with added vitamins, minerals, or botanical extracts, are gaining popularity due to their health benefits. Millennials and individuals with busy lifestyles opt for energy drinks, while RTD coffee and tea cater to those with disposable income and a need for convenience. Beverage packaging companies respond to this trend by innovating with features like resealable caps, easy-pour spouts, and ergonomic shapes. Sustainability is a priority for consumers, leading to the use of eco-friendly materials and design principles in functional drink packaging. Regulatory compliance and proper labeling are crucial for packaging companies in this segment. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

The beverage packaging market is thriving, with trends including dairy beverages in carton milk gaining popularity due to their sustainable and decorative qualities. Consumers value visual appeal and brand identity, leading to innovations in packaging design. Sustainability is key, with plastic and paper recycling crucial for reducing environmental risks. Non-alcoholic drinks, from milk and soft drinks to energy and healthy options, require product protection and quality preservation. Technological advancements offer lightweight and convenient packaging solutions, such as ready-to-drink beverages and instant energy drinks. Consumer preferences vary, with children and elderly populations having unique needs. Digital printing enhances customization and reduces costs, benefiting the beverage industry as a whole.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The issue of plastic pollution, particularly from beverage packaging in the form of plastic bottles, poses significant challenges to both the environment and public health. These bottles can take up to 800 years to decompose in landfills, contributing to environmental pollution. Improper disposal of plastic bottles can lead to health risks, contaminated water sources, and clogged drainage systems. As a result, many governments and organizations have taken actions such as bans and taxes on plastic bags and bottles. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly alternatives due to heightened awareness of environmental issues. Strict regulations on single-use plastics, including plastic bottles, are being implemented by governments like India . These factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period.

. These factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global beverage packaging market during the forecast period. The beverage packaging market faces several challenges in today's dynamic business environment. Digital printing requires high-quality brand identity and packaging design to stand out among diverse consumer choices. Product protection and quality preservation are crucial for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Lightweight and convenient packaging solutions are preferred by consumers, but they come with risks such as product damage and health and hygiene concerns. Technological innovations, like intelligent technologies, digitalization, mobile scanning, QR codes, and smart labels, add value by providing added security and convenience. Advanced packaging technologies, such as recycled plastics, virgin plastics, recyclable materials, biodegradable materials, and reusable materials, cater to eco-friendly consumer preferences. International beverage brands and the burgeoning middle class demand reliable and safe packaging solutions for bottles and liquid cartons. The beverage industry continues to evolve, requiring continuous advancements in technology to meet evolving consumer needs.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This beverage packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Rigid plastics

1.2 Glass

1.3 Metal

1.4 Others Product 2.1 Alcoholic beverages

2.2 Non-alcoholic beverages

2.3 Dairy beverages Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Rigid plastics- Rigid plastics, particularly PET, polystyrene, and polypropylene (PP), are increasingly preferred for beverage packaging due to their advantages over metal and glass. These materials offer lightweight, shatterproof, and flexible properties, enabling various shapes and sizes. The demand for PET bottles is particularly high due to the growing preference for bottled water and healthy beverages like juices and dairy products. The health-conscious consumer trend and busy lifestyles are driving this demand. However, concerns over plastic usage and regulations have led some vendors to introduce plastic-free bottles, such as Diageo's Johnnie Walker scotch whiskey in plastic-free bottles from 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has posed operational challenges for vendors, with Mondi announcing a temporary shutdown in South Africa. These factors may impact the demand for rigid plastic packaging and potentially slow down the growth of the global beverage packaging market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global beer market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing demand for craft and premium beers. Key players are focusing on product innovation and expansion into emerging markets. The global beverage can market is expanding due to rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions. Beverage cans are favored for their recyclability and convenience. Meanwhile, the global low-alcohol beverages market is growing as health-conscious consumers seek alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. This market is characterized by innovative product offerings and the entry of major beverage companies.

Research Analysis

The beverage packaging market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences. Digital printing technology is revolutionizing beverage packaging by enabling customized branding and design, enhancing product identity. Consumers are increasingly seeking lightweight and convenient packaging solutions for on-the-go consumption. Product protection and quality preservation remain key considerations, driving the adoption of advanced packaging technologies. Texture, color, and design play crucial roles in consumer choices. Health and hygiene are essential factors, leading to the use of recycled plastics, virgin plastics, recyclable materials, biodegradable materials, and reusable materials. Technological innovations, such as QR codes, smart labels, and embedded information, add convenience and security. Eco-friendly packaging materials are gaining popularity due to growing environmental concerns. The beverage industry continues to invest in research and development to meet evolving consumer demands.

Market Research Overview

The beverage packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to digital printing technology, which enables customized brand identity and packaging design. Consumer choices are driving the demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions in the beverage industry. Product protection and quality preservation are key considerations in the development of reliable and safe packaging systems. Risks associated with beverage packaging include health and hygiene concerns, as well as the potential for contamination. Advancements in technology, such as intelligent technologies, digitalization, mobile scanning, QR codes, and smart labels, are adding value to beverage packaging by providing added security and convenience. The use of eco-friendly packaging materials, such as recycled plastics, virgin plastics, recyclable materials, biodegradable materials, and reusable materials, is also gaining popularity due to increasing consumer preferences for sustainable packaging. Beverage packaging comes in various forms, including bottles and liquid cartons, for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Materials used include plastic, cardboard, and intelligent technologies. International beverage brands are catering to the burgeoning middle class and diverse beverage choices, such as dairy beverages, carton milk, bottled water, soft drinks, energy drinks, healthy drinks, instant energy, and ready-to-drink beverages. Sustainable packaging, plastic recycling, and paper recycling are also becoming essential aspects of the beverage packaging market. Visual and decorative techniques are essential in creating attractive and eye-catching packaging designs for various beverage categories, including flavored milk, juices, carbonated drinks, and children's and elderly population-specific beverages. The use of advanced packaging technologies, such as texture, color, and design, adds to the overall consumer experience. The beverage packaging market is continuously evolving to meet the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Rigid Plastics



Glass



Metal



Others

Product

Alcoholic Beverages



Non-alcoholic Beverages



Dairy Beverages

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio