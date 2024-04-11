Low-Alcohol Beverages Market size is set to grow by USD 332 million from 2024-2028, Increasing health consciousness among consumers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-alcohol beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 332 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.54% during the forecast period. The low-alcohol beverages market is growing due to health-conscious consumers seeking safer alternatives to conventional alcoholic drinks. Low-alcohol beverages are promoted as healthier options, with fewer negative health effects compared to beer, wine, and spirits. Consumers prefer high-quality, creative, nutritious, and low-calorie beverages with various flavors, such as cocktail mixes and fruit-flavored options. Companies like Molson Coors offer Nolo drinks and British craft beer with lower ABV. Online shopping platforms provide low entry hurdles for consumers in emerging economies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2024-2028

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 332 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Allagash Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, CODYs Drinks International GmbH, Constellation Brands Inc., Curious Elixirs, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Metabrand Corp., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Olvi Plc, Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Segment Overview

This low-alcohol beverages market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade) Product (Low alcohol beer, Low alcohol wine, Low alcohol RTD, Low alcohol cider, Low alcohol spirits) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

The Low-Alcohol Beverages Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the health-conscious consumer trend and the continued popularity of traditional beer. However, customers seek high-quality, creative beverages with bold flavors, even at lower alcohol content. Companies like Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV respond with offerings like WALS BERLINER, a 3.3% ABV beer infused with red fruits, hibiscus, and a strawberry aroma. This market expansion includes cocktail mixes, canned beverages, and a variety of flavors, from Nolo drinks to British craft beer. While alcohol content is lower, taste, mouthfeel, and variety remain paramount. Consumption patterns shift towards better lifestyles, with young consumers, adults, and women increasingly opting for calming, nutritious, and low-calorie options. Emerging economies join the trend, with online shopping platforms and low entry hurdles fueling the demand for healthy products. Despite the rise of low-alcohol beverages, negative health effects from heavy alcohol consumption in wine, beer, and spirits remain concerns. Companies like Molson Coors introduce Coors Edge, further expanding the non-alcoholic beverage landscape. Cardiovascular ailments and high blood pressure are among the health issues addressed by this market.

Geography Overview

The Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe is experiencing robust growth, driven by the introduction of Healthy Products with Alcohol-by-Volume (ABV) below 3.5%. Germany, Spain, and the UK lead the market, fueled by high living standards and strong brand value. Vendors offer a Variety of Low-Calorie, Fruit-Flavoured options, catering to Consumer Preferences for Taste and Mouthfeel. Molson Coors, with its Coors Edge brand, is a key player, focusing on Non-Alcoholic Beverages. In Emerging Economies, health concerns related to Cardiovascular Ailments and High Blood Pressure are driving demand. The Low-Alcohol Beer segment is popular among Millennials and Young People, promoting Healthy Drinking Habits and Mindful Consumption. Investments in Research and Development and innovative Low-Alcohol Beverage Flavors continue, with a focus on High-Quality, Creative, Nutritious offerings. Alcohol Content is reduced, with Cans and Cocktail Mixes gaining popularity. Consumers seek Alcoholic Drinks that align with their Health Goals and prioritize Taste and Mouthfeel, reflecting the evolving role of the Low-Alcohol Beverage Industry.

The low-alcohol beverages market is driven by the rising demand for gluten-free and low-calorie options due to health consciousness. The global market for gluten-free products is growing, particularly in the US due to celiac disease awareness. Low-alcohol beer, a key trend, caters to health-focused consumers, including millennials and young people. Investments in high-quality, creative, nutritious beverages with various flavors, such as fruit-flavored and cocktail mixes, are increasing. Emerging economies and hypermarkets/supermarkets also contribute to the market's growth.

The low-alcohol beverages market faces challenges from counterfeit products, made with low-quality materials and potentially harmful to health. This issue is more prevalent in developing regions due to increasing demand and e-commerce penetration. Keywords: Alcoholic beverages, Low-alcohol beer, Millennials, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Consumers, Investments, Healthy drinking habits, Product quality, Flavor, Counterfeit, E-commerce. Counterfeit low-alcohol beverages pose health risks and hinder market growth.

Research Analysis

The Low-Alcohol Beverages market is experiencing significant growth, particularly among young people, or millennials, who prioritize Healthy drinking habits and Mindful drinking as part of their Health goals. Companies like Molson Coors are responding to this trend by introducing high-quality, creative Low-Alcohol beverages with a Variety of Fruit flavors and a focus on Taste and mouthfeel. These beverages, which typically have an Alcohol-by-volume (ABV) of less than 3.5%, are also Low-calorie and Nutritious, making them attractive to Consumers looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Investments in product quality and innovative flavors are key to meeting Customer preferences for Taste, Flavor, and Mouthfeel, while also catering to the growing demand for Health and wellness products. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are important channels for the distribution and sale of these beverages, making them readily available to a wide audience.

Market Research Overview

The Low-Alcohol Beverages market is experiencing significant growth, with a rising trend towards healthier consumption habits. These beverages, which include Alcoholic beverages with a volume share of less than 2.5% ABV, are gaining popularity among consumers who wish to enjoy social occasions without the high alcohol content. The market consists of various types of beverages such as Mills and Long Drinks, Wines, Beers, and Spirits. Companies like AB InBev, Heineken, and Carlsberg are major contributors to this market. The market is driven by factors such as Healthy Lifestyle Trends, Increasing Preference for Low-Alcohol Beverages, and Government Regulations. The market is also witnessing innovation with the introduction of new flavors and product lines. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment holds the largest market share in the distribution channel. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

SOURCE Technavio