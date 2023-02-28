Beverage packaging market size set to grow by USD 101.59 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 202.94 bn from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

Feb 28, 2023, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage packaging market is expected to grow by USD 101.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, as per Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - View a sample report
Some of the key beverage packaging players:
- Amcor Plc - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic bottles, jars, canisters, single-serve coffee capsules, pods, bags, and pouches.
- Ardagh Group SA - The company offers beverage packaging such as beer bottles, glass containers, and beverage bottles.
- Ball Corp. - The company offers beverage packaging such as beverage cans and beverage bottles.
- Berry Global Group Inc. - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic beverage bottles, closures, and caps.
- Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers beverage packaging such as plastic beverage bottles.
Market scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Beverage packaging market material outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)
- Rigid plastics - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Glass - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Metal - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Others - size and forecast 2022-2027
The rigid plastics segment will account for a significant market growth share during the forecast period. Some rigid plastics frequently used in beverage packaging are PET, polystyrene, and polypropylene (PP). Buyers prefer rigid plastic due to its advantages, such as low weight. In addition, as rigid plastic is shatterproof and flexible, it can be molded into various shapes and sizes. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.
Beverage packaging market product outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)
- Alcoholic beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Non-alcoholic beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Dairy beverages - size and forecast 2022-2027
Beverage packaging market geography outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)
- APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027
- North America - size and forecast 2022-2027
- South America - size and forecast 2022-2027
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027
APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The consumption of packaged beverages is expected to grow in the region during the forecast period. In emerging countries, people are expected to opt for packaged beverages such as bottled and canned water instead of tap water owing to factors such as the rising disposable income of the population and an increase in the average temperature. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand will account for over half of the growth in beverage consumption. Moreover, some vendors are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of packaged beverages, which, in turn, will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise , historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download an exclusive sample report
|
Beverage Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 101.59 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.72
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio materials market reports
