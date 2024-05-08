Beverly & Co. announces the opening of Beverly Hills Office

LA's fastest growing independent residential real estate brokerage opens fifth location

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly & Company ("Beverly & Co."), LA's fastest growing independent residential real estate brokerage, today announced the opening of its new Beverly Hills office at 9350 Wilshire Boulevard. With the opening of its fifth location, Beverly & Co.'s footprint now spans from the Valley to the West-Side and underscores the brokerage's rapid expansion since its inception in 2019. After surpassing 600 agents in just over four years, the Beverly Hills office joins locations in Sherman Oaks, Calabasas, Westlake Village and Pasadena, serving as the flagship outpost for the brokerage's growing team of agents.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our new office in Beverly Hills, which represents another milestone in our remarkable growth story," said Andrew Moore, Managing Director & Founder of Beverly & Co. "Establishing a presence in this market has been a goal of ours since first opening our doors in the Sherman Oaks Galleria, and the opening of our fifth location in just under four years vindicates the differentiated approach we've taken to both agent relations and client service throughout our expansion. As we embark on this next chapter, we remain focused on delivering the best experience in LA's luxury real estate market and look forward to continuing our mission of redefining the brokerage, without compromise."

With the arrival of Beverly & Co.'s Beverly Hills location, the agency is now on track to surpass over 1,000 agents within the next 24-36 months, further cementing its status as LA's fastest-growing brokerage. In addition to its presence in Los Angeles, Beverly & Co. has expanded its portfolio to include Orange County by launching its counterpart, Newport & Company last year.

About Beverly & Company

Since its founding in 2019, Beverly & Company's platform has empowered agents to succeed with easy access to the support and services they need including day to day transaction processing, marketing support and our integrated partner network, all designed to help agents focus on what matters most to their business—their customers.

For more information on Beverly & Co., please visit beverlycompany.com.

