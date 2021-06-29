Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau Debuts Four Short Films In Partnership With Condé Nast Traveller

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) has partnered with global publisher Condé Nast Traveller UK to produce four original short films that explore the cultural shifts taking the world-class destination to all new heights. Each vignette invites viewers on an experiential journey that reveals something new and unexpected in Beverly Hills. Looking through the lens of Arnelle Lozada, an influencer and content producer whose first-person narrative includes insightful conversations with local entrepreneurs and explores establishments breathing new life into the City.

"The new wave of development taking place in Beverly Hills is setting the framework for a renewed sense of inclusivity and cultural enrichment in our City," said Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "Through this partnership with Condé Nast Traveller, we invite locals and visitors to experience Beverly Hills in a way that challenges traditional perceptions of wellbeing, fashion, art and cuisine."

The first short film, which broadens the perspective of wellness in Beverly Hills, is streaming now on LoveBeverlyHills.com .

Beverly Hills x Condé Nast Traveller Film Releases

Monday, June 21 : Beverly Hills Wellness

Beverly Hills is an oasis for rest and relaxation in Los Angeles . Here is why health and wellness are some of the most valuable luxuries in Beverly Hills . Featured destinations include Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton, Cactus Garden and Electric Fountain.

Global brands and local boutiques meet top-tier customer service in Beverly Hills . Featured destinations include Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel, Rodeo Drive and Mameg, an eclectic retail destination on South Santa Monica Boulevard.

Newcomers to the Beverly Hills dining scene build upon a legacy of superb food and wine that is drawing in a new generation of tastemakers. Featured destinations include MÍRAME, The Peninsula Beverly Hills and The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills .

As the art scene in Beverly Hills evolves to include accessable public collections, so are the audiences that visit it. Featured destinations include City-owned artworks displayed in Beverly Gardens Park, The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Gagosian gallery.

Beverly Hills is celebrated for year-round sunshine, statuesque palm trees, manicured gardens and unparalleled hospitality. The City's award-winning hotels include AAA Five Diamond, boutique properties and the highest concentration of Forbes Four and Five Star hotels per square mile in the United States. Since the state of California fully reopened, business in Beverly Hills is projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels and welcome a variety of new retail and restaurant options for visitors to enjoy in the year to come.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is centrally located in greater Los Angeles with beautiful weather year-round, five-star hotel accommodations, superb dining from some of the biggest culinary names in the world, and unrivalled shopping. The city is also known worldwide for its grand mansions, multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

