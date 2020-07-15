Beverly Hills Hair Restoration Opens Palm Desert Location

PALM DESERT, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned hair restoration practice, Beverly Hills Hair Restoration, opens new facility in the city of Palm Desert, California. After opening its doors on June 1, 2020, Beverly Hills Hair Restoration is ready to bring a Beverly Hills feel to the desert.

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration offers state of the art hair restoration surgery. Services include Follicular Unit Extraction, Follicular Unit Transplant, Platelet Rich Plasma Hair Restoration, Scalp Micro Pigmentation, Eyebrow Restoration, Hairline Lowering, and Facial and Body Hair Transplant. As one of Hollywood's most sought out hair restoration experts, Dr. Kahen brings his best talents and years of experience to the desert area.

Centered in the heart of Coachella Valley, Palm Desert is known as the cultural and retail center of the desert communities. The practice, which is located at 74140 El Paseo, is just a short, 6-minute drive from The Shops on El Paseo, which is known as the "Rodeo Drive" of the desert. This is only fitting for Beverly Hills Hair Restoration's newest location, as it began its practice over a decade ago in the heart of Beverly Hills. The Palm Desert location is set to serve Palm Desert, as well as surrounding cities, such as Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Indio, Coachella, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Yucca Valley, Banning, East Hemet, San Jacinto, and Beaumont.

To book an appointment or a consultation, please contact Beverly Hills Hair Restoration at (760) 501-0080 or visit https://www.beverlyhillshr.com/contact-us.

For more information on Dr. John Kahen or Beverly Hills Hair Restoration's new location, contact Nicole Shlomof at [email protected] or at (310) 734-2010.

