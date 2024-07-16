Beverly Hills Law Firm BD&J, PC, Calls for Attorneys to Shift Focus to Client Care

Personal Injury Firm Stresses How Upending Lawyer Stereotypes Can Improve Client Relationships

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J, PC, – a personal injury law firm specializing in car, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents; commercial injury; and premises liability claims – has made a public call for attorneys to change how they treat clients. According to this firm, gentle and sincere communication is how you get happy clients, not just quick resolutions.

Many attorneys develop a reputation for being arrogant or cold, but the lawyers at BD&J say this might actually push prospective clients away, not attract them. While many lawyers across all practice areas struggle to connect with their clients, BD&J's attorneys claim the secret is humility and care. "Intelligence, compassion, and being a great legal representative are not mutually exclusive," BD&J attorney Ashkan Zamani remarked. "To be the smartest in the room is one aspect, but not at the expense of helping and assisting clients as they face some of the worst days of their lives."

Mr. Zamani's statements are backed up by the American Bar Association which cites some of the most common client complaints about attorneys as neglect, a lack of communication, and dishonesty. This matter is of great importance to the attorneys at BD&J, as many clients have complained of experiences with other law firms. BD&J attorney Malek Shraibati also commented, "While we have brought thousands of personal injury claims before, we handle each client's matter individually and consider our client's needs by communicating with them and advising them of developments throughout the process. If we do not attend to our client's needs as well as their case, we aren't doing our job."

The firm sports a 4.8-star rating on Google with nearly one thousand reviews, suggesting BD&J's commitment to client experience may be paying off over the old-school method of removing client involvement from the process of litigation. The firm hopes its success in client experience will inspire other attorneys and firms to prioritize their client's emotional needs more than any pride they may harbor about their work.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents , motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability , commercial injury , dog bites , and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here .

Media Contact:

Juniper Elizondo

[email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC