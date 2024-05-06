Beverly Hills MD Celebrates $1 Million Donation Milestone For Smile Train

Beverly Hills MD is Proud to Partner with Smile Train, a Non-Profit Providing Children Corrective Surgery for Cleft Lips and Palates

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD ®, the innovative beauty and skincare cosmeceuticals brand founded by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, has reached an incredible $1 million donation milestone to Smile Train . This donation reflects the ongoing partnership between Beverly Hills MD and Smile Train, the world's largest charity dedicated to providing free surgery for children with cleft lips and palates. This achievement is particularly meaningful as it coincides with Smile Train's 25th anniversary.

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally.

"From the very beginning, Beverly Hills MD has been dedicated to enhancing people's lives, particularly those of children, through our partnership with Smile Train. We're immensely proud to have reached this significant milestone, bringing hope and transformation to countless lives impacted by this condition. We are excited to continue our efforts to help even more children in the years to come," said Dr. Layke.

Over the past two decades, Smile Train has supported safe, high-quality, and free cleft care for over 1.5 million children around the world. Beverly Hills MD doctors Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are immensely proud to be part of an organization that has made such a profound impact on the lives of children around the world.

As they celebrate this achievement, the doctors are excited to continue supporting the non-profit Smile Train until every child in need receives the care they deserve.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also host the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends, anti-aging remedies and the latest in longevity science. For more, follow them on Instagram @foreveryoungpod and @plastixdocs and on TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to correct the most stubborn skincare concerns visibly. Some of their bestsellers include Dermal Repair Complex , Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer , Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

About Smile Train

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

Media Contact:

Shari Mesulam

[email protected]

SOURCE Beverly Hills MD