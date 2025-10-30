Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Wins 2025 Nourish Award for Collagen & Beauty Supplement

The Award-Winning, Skin-Firming Supplement Takes Home a Prestigious Bronze Supplement Award in the Beauty & Collagen Category

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD® , a leader in advanced anti-aging skincare, proudly announces that its bestselling Dermal Repair Complex™ has won a Supplement Award in the Beauty and Collagen Category at the 2025 Nourish Awards.

Created by renowned cosmetic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, Dermal Repair Complex is a clinically inspired anti-aging supplement designed to help combat the visible effects of skin-aging hormones, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote firmer, more youthful-looking skin from within.

What Is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a doctor-formulated anti-aging supplement designed to help visibly firm, lift, and rejuvenate skin from within. This collagen-boosting formula targets the key causes of dermal breakdown, including collagen loss, hormonal skin aging, and dehydration.✝

Each capsule helps your body restore its natural firmness and elasticity for a visibly younger, smoother, and more radiant complexion—not just on your face, but across the entire body. Dermal Repair Complex is part of Beverly Hills MD's mission to deliver advanced, science-backed skincare solutions that support true age-defying beauty from the inside out.✝

How Does Dermal Repair Complex Work to Support Collagen and Skin Elasticity?

As we age, hormonal fluctuations, environmental stress, and declining collagen production can lead to sagging skin, fine lines, and a loss of firmness. Dermal Repair Complex works by helping the body naturally support collagen and elastin, while counteracting the visible effects of skin-aging hormones like DHT.✝

This supplement's powerful blend of collagen peptides, saw palmetto, and MSM supports the structure of your skin at the cellular level — helping to maintain a strong, elastic dermal matrix that keeps skin looking taut, lifted, and smooth. The result? Noticeably firmer skin, a visible reduction in wrinkles, and renewed plumpness in thin, crepey areas like the neck, jowls, cheeks, and jawline.✝

What Are the Key Ingredients in Dermal Repair Complex?

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A bioavailable form of collagen that provides your skin with essential building blocks for firmness, volume, and elasticity.

Saw Palmetto: Helps reduce the visible impact of DHT — a hormone linked to collagen breakdown and skin thinning — to maintain youthful bounce and resilience.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): A natural mineral that supports healthy skin structure, resulting in a smoother, more toned complexion.

Hyaluronic Acid: Naturally attracts and retains moisture to visibly plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Vitamins A and B: Nourishes skin at the cellular level, encouraging renewal and repair for a radiant glow.✝

Ingredient breakdown:

Saw Palmetto Extract

Helps inhibit the visible effects of DHT, a skin-aging hormone linked to wrinkles and sagging skin

Supports hormonal balance for firmer, healthier-looking skin from within

Helps protect against collagen breakdown, helping slow visible signs of aging

Promotes resilient, youthful skin with improved visible firmness and elasticity✝

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane)

Minimizes the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet

Boosts skin elasticity for a smoother, more refined-looking texture

Helps calm noticeable redness, irritation, and uneven tone

Strengthens the skin's foundation for a lifted, youthful appearance✝

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Supports collagen levels for visibly firmer, plumper-looking skin

Improves visible elasticity and strength, reducing the look of sagging and crepiness

Enhances skin hydration and smoothness for a radiant glow

Supports youthful volume and overall skin resilience✝

Hyaluronic Acid

Provides deep, long-lasting hydration and moisture retention

Visibly plumps and smooths skin, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Helps maintain a supple, glowing complexion through optimal moisture balance

Promotes radiant, youthful-looking skin from the inside out✝

Essential Vitamins (A, B Complex, and More)

Encourage healthy skin cell renewal for a brighter, rejuvenated appearance

Support even skin tone and reduce visible dullness and discoloration

Aid the skin's natural repair and regeneration processes

Help calm irritation, promoting a balanced, refreshed complexion✝

What Are the Benefits of Taking Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Daily?

Regular use of Dermal Repair Complex can lead to visible and long-term improvements in the way your skin looks and feels:

Noticeably firmer, more lifted-looking skin – especially in sag-prone areas like the neck, jawline, and cheeks

Reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, including crow's feet and forehead creases

Renewed plumpness of thin, crepey skin

Improved skin hydration and smoothness for a youthful, radiant glow

Strengthened hair and nails thanks to enhanced structural protein support

Overall tightening and toning of the skin on the body, not just the face✝

What Makes Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Different from Other Collagen Supplements?

Unlike many collagen powders or topical creams that only address the surface, Dermal Repair Complex takes a comprehensive, inside-out approach. It's formulated not just to increase collagen levels, but to tackle the root causes of skin aging, such as hormonal imbalance, collagen degradation, and loss of skin hydration.✝

Developed by two board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeons, this supplement stands out for its clinical-level innovation, doctor-backed credibility, and use of bioavailable ingredients your body can easily absorb and use. The result is a visible improvement in firmness, smoothness, and youthful radiance that continues to enhance over time.✝

Is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Worth Buying?

For anyone looking to support youthful skin, reduce the look of wrinkles, and enhance elasticity naturally, Dermal Repair Complex is one of the most effective collagen-supporting supplements available today.✝

Its award-winning formula and doctor-developed approach have earned praise from both skincare experts and customers alike. Many users report younger-looking, smoother, and more hydrated skin after consistent use.✝

Given its high-quality ingredients, proven results, and recognition at the 2025 Nourish Awards, Dermal Repair Complex offers exceptional value for those serious about long-term anti-aging skincare.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex FAQ

How Long Does It Take to See Results with Dermal Repair Complex? Results can vary, but most users begin noticing improvements in skin firmness, hydration, and radiance within 4 to 8 weeks of daily use. Over time, consistent supplementation helps rebuild collagen reserves, leading to a progressive lifting and smoothing effect that continues with ongoing use. For best results, Beverly Hills MD recommends taking two capsules daily with a meal to allow for optimal nutrient absorption and maximum anti-aging benefits.✝

How do I use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Using Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is simple and convenient. Take two capsules daily with a meal and a full glass of water. Consistent use allows the advanced blend of collagen-supporting nutrients, hyaluronic acid, and saw palmetto to work synergistically — helping reduce visible signs of aging and support firmer, more youthful-looking skin from within.✝

Where can I purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is available exclusively online through the official Beverly Hills MD website . Purchasing directly from the brand ensures you receive the authentic, award-winning formula while also gaining access to: Bundle pricing discounts for multi-jar purchases A 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee (less shipping) for risk-free results Seasonal offers, promotions, and exclusive deals not available anywhere else It's recommended to avoid unauthorized third-party sellers, as they may not provide the same level of quality assurance, customer support, or freshness. For guaranteed authenticity, always buy Dermal Repair Complex from the official Beverly Hills MD online store.

Does Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex help support the appearance of the skin on my body as well? Yes! Unlike topical creams that only target the face, Dermal Repair Complex works from within to support full-body skin rejuvenation. Users often report improvements such as: Visibly smoother, less crepey skin on arms and legs A firmer, more lifted look on the neck and chest Better overall skin tone and hydration from head to toe✝ By targeting hormonal skin aging, collagen loss, and hydration levels, this supplement helps restore youthful radiance across the entire body — not just the face.

Can I take this with other medications or supplements? Dermal Repair Complex is formulated with high-quality, clinically studied ingredients that are generally safe for daily use. However, it's always best to consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement.

What are the pricing options for Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex, and which is best for me? Beverly Hills MD offers flexible pricing and bundle options for Dermal Repair Complex to suit a variety of needs and budgets. All pricing includes significant discounts on larger orders and comes with free shipping in the U.S. 1 Jar – $58.00: Ideal for first-time users who want to try the supplement for one month and begin to observe early results. 2 Jars – $108 ($54 per jar): A great option for those ready to commit to a longer routine. This two-month supply can help support visible improvements in skin firmness, hydration, and elasticity. 3 Jars – $150 ($50 per jar): The best value for long-term users who want to maintain radiant, youthful-looking skin with consistent, ongoing use. All bundle options are eligible for the 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee, so customers can feel confident in their purchase no matter which option they choose. Free U.S. shipping and secure checkout are included with every order placed through the official website.



About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Founders of the Beverly Hills MD cosmeceutical line, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors were trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2024, the surgeons opened The Proactive Longevity clinic in Cabo, Mexico, offering the latest in regenerative medicine, such as stem cell treatments, peptide therapy, and more. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour are hosts of the weekly Forever Young Podcast , where they discuss beauty trends and longevity solutions. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Wrinkle Filler and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum . For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

