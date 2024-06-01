Beverly Hills MD Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

An Innovative Line of Professional Cosmeceutical Formulas Designed To Help People "Rewind Time" on their Skin

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD ®, the cutting-edge skincare line created by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour, who co-founded the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group , Beverly Hills MD emerged from their passion for science and desire to create at-home formulas that deliver dramatic visible results.

Since its inception, Beverly Hills MD has developed innovative, award-winning skincare products using the latest, safest, and most advanced technologies. Each product is meticulously designed to target specific concerns.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Beverly Hills MD will offer special promotions all month long over at beverlyhillsmd.com . These promotions include:

10% off sitewide for the entire month of June with promo code 10YEAR

10% bonus in Luxe Loyalty Points , where you can save even more money

, where you can save even more money And more special promotions to be announced!

Beverly Hills MD will also release a special roundtable discussion with several long-time customers, who share how Beverly Hills MD formulas have transformed their skin care journeys. A very special guest might even stop by. Be sure to subscribe to the Beverly Hills MD YouTube Channel to see more.

Follow the Beverly Hills MD Instagram for upcoming promotions and a few special giveaways during the month.

In addition to their groundbreaking work in skincare, Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour host the Forever Young podcast , where they discuss all things skincare and plastic surgery. In honor of their 10th anniversary, they invited Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright , stars of "Vanderpump Rules" and "The Valley," to discuss their skincare regimen with Beverly Hills MD, and share exciting updates from their lives.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer , Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

