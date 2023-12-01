Beverly Hills MD Celebrates Over 7.5 Million Units Sold of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

Dermal Repair, a Best-Selling Beauty Supplement, Rejuvenates the Skin from the Inside Out 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD® has now sold over 7.5 million units of Dermal Repair Complex™. Created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, this best-selling formula helps combat the key causes of dermal breakdown — visibly transforming skin for a dramatically smoother, firmer, and radiant look.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?†*

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary supplement crafted to diminish visible signs of aging. This remarkable formula combines age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients to help target the root causes of visible aging: collagen and elastin breakdown.
Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a unique dietary supplement designed to rejuvenate the look of skin from the inside out. Formulated to help combat the effects of aging hormones, reduced body moisture, and collagen loss, this one-of-a-kind formula features an advanced blend of skin-perfecting ingredients, including hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, saw palmetto, and nourishing vitamins. By taking just 2 capsules daily, users can experience visibly firmer and lifted skin all over their body — especially in areas prone to sagging like the jowls, neck, jawline, cheeks, and chin. Additionally, this powerful supplement can support thicker-looking hair and fuller-looking lips. For those not yet experiencing signs of aging, Dermal Repair Complex can be a tremendous tool— supporting your skin's delicate structure so you can enjoy a radiant, youthful appearance for many years to come.*

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Key Ingredients

  • Hydrolyzed collagen: An easily absorbable protein, hydrolyzed collagen is packed with essential amino acids to help boost skin's youthful elasticity for a plump, "bouncy" look.*
  • Hyaluronic acid: A moisture-attracting molecule shown to help visibly smooth the look of wrinkles from the inside out.*
  • Vitamin A: A powerful antioxidant, vitamin A acts as a shield against damage from external factors like pollution and stress — addressing visible signs of aging such as pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.*
  • Vitamin B: Another essential antioxidant, vitamin B supports the healthy turnover of cells for visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin.*
  • MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound that helps strengthen the appearance of the skin, for a firmer and more radiant look.*
  • Saw Palmetto: A potent extract enriched with antioxidants and fatty acids to help the body fight off the adverse effects of the skin-sagging hormone, DHT. This can result in noticeably smoother and tighter-looking skin from head to toe.*

The Suggested Use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex
For optimal results, take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement daily with 8 fl. oz. of water and a meal.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?
Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website the purchase price of $58.00 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour
Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok.

About Beverly Hills MD
Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to correct the most stubborn skincare concerns visibly. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer, Deep Wrinkle Filler, and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

