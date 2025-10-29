Beverly Hills MD Rapid Lift Advanced Neck Serum Wins Beauty & Skincare Award at the 2025 Nourish Awards

The Award-Winning "Turkey Neck Appearance Corrector" Takes Home Recognition in the Nourishing Skincare Categor y

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD® is proud to announce that its Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum™ has been honored with a 2-Star Beauty & Skincare Award in the Nourishing Skincare category at the prestigious 2025 Nourish Awards.

At the Nourish Awards, a 2-Star rating out of 3 represents an Award of Excellence, recognizing fantastic products that judges recommend without hesitation for their outstanding quality, innovation, and results.

Formulated by the experts at Beverly Hills MD, this powerful serum addresses common skin concerns like neck wrinkles, fine lines, necklace lines, sagging skin, and the appearance of a double chin. Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum has become a go-to solution for those who want a younger, more sculpted-looking profile.

Celebrated as the ultimate "turkey neck appearance corrector," this advanced roll-on serum is clinically formulated to visibly tighten, lift, and smooth sagging skin from chin to chest — helping minimize the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and double chin. Developed by Beverly Hills MD's board-certified cosmetic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, the formula delivers fast-acting, visibly lifting results, revealing a more youthful, sculpted, and V-shaped jawline in as little as 30 minutes.

What is Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum?

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is a breakthrough anti-aging neck treatment designed to specifically target one of the most stubborn areas of visible aging: the delicate skin along the neck, chin, jawline, and chest. Known as the famous "turkey neck appearance corrector," this advanced roll-on serum helps visibly smooth, lift, and tighten skin that often loses firmness with age.

Formulated by the experts at Beverly Hills MD, this powerful serum addresses common skin concerns like neck wrinkles, fine lines, necklace lines, sagging skin, and the appearance of a double chin. Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum has become a go-to solution for those who want a younger, more sculpted-looking profile.

Key product highlights include:

Fast-acting formula that delivers a visibly tighter-looking neck in as little as 30 minutes

Helps diminish the look of "turkey neck" and "double chin" for a smoother profile

Blurs the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and necklace lines across the neck and chest

Promotes a noticeably more defined and youthful "V-shaped" jawline

Supports visibly firmer, more radiant skin along the chin, neck, and décolletage

With consistent use, this award-winning serum helps defend against visible signs of aging — supporting smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin in one of the body's most vulnerable areas.

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Key Ingredients

The power of Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum comes from its carefully selected high-performance ingredients, each chosen to deliver both immediate and long-lasting anti-aging benefits.

Pullulan – A natural, fast-drying "smoothing sugar" that creates a breathable veil on the skin, instantly tightening the look of loose, sagging areas along the neck and jawline. This ingredient provides that immediate "lifted" appearance, helping to minimize the look of sagging skin.

Vin-Uplift™ – A polyphenol-rich skincare innovation clinically shown to help smooth, hydrate, and plump skin. This advanced extract is designed to visibly minimize the appearance of necklace lines, chest wrinkles, and sagging skin, while boosting skin's natural moisture for a firmer, rejuvenated look.

Together, these cutting-edge ingredients create a powerful formula that works in multiple ways: instantly tightening and smoothing the look of slack skin, blurring the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and delivering long-term hydration for skin that looks younger and healthier over time. You can find the full ingredient list here .

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Ingredient Breakdown:

Pullulan: Instant Tightening & Smoothing

One of the star ingredients in Beverly Hills MD® Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is Pullulan—a natural, fast-drying "smoothing sugar" that delivers visible results in minutes. This ingredient is prized in anti-aging skincare for its ability to provide both immediate and long-term improvements in visible skin firmness.

Pullulan Benefits:

Instant Skin Tightening Effect: Forms a lightweight, invisible film on the skin's surface that creates a visibly lifted, firmer appearance—often within just minutes of application.

Wrinkle-Smoothing Action: Helps blur the look of fine lines, crepey skin, and deep-set wrinkles along the neck, chin, and jawline, leaving skin with a smoother, younger-looking texture.

Fast-Drying & Non-Sticky: Absorbs quickly into the skin for a comfortable, breathable feel. Perfect for layering under moisturizers, anti-aging serums, or makeup, without leaving behind residue.

With Pullulan, users experience a true visible "tightening effect" that makes skin look instantly younger, making this ingredient a must-have in any neck firming serum or turkey neck corrector.

Vin-Uplift: Firming, Hydration & Youthful Contour

The second hero ingredient in Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is Vin-Uplift, a cutting-edge, polyphenol-packed antioxidant extract that provides both immediate visible improvements and lasting skincare benefits. Specially formulated to target one of the most delicate areas of the body—the neck and décolletage—Vin-Uplift is essential for anyone looking to reduce the appearance of sagging skin and necklace lines.

Vin-Uplift Benefits:

Reduces the Look of Sagging Skin: Supports firmer, more resilient-looking skin by minimizing the appearance of loose, aging skin around the neck, chin, and jawline.

Softens Necklace Lines & Chest Wrinkles: Helps visibly smooth horizontal neck creases, chest wrinkles, and fine lines—common signs of aging in the delicate décolletage area.

Boosts Hydration & Plumpness: Locks in essential moisture, improving elasticity and restoring a fuller, more revitalized appearance that makes the skin look years younger.

Thanks to Vin-Uplift's antioxidant-rich formula, this advanced serum not only defends against visible signs of aging but also delivers a youthful, hydrated glow, helping create the appearance of a sculpted V-shaped jawline and smooth, wrinkle-free chest.

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Benefits

Instant Tightening Effect: Starts to visibly firm and lift the skin on the neck, chin, and chest in as little as 30 minutes

Reduces the Look of "Turkey Neck": Smooths and tightens sagging skin, helping minimize the appearance of loose folds under the chin

Minimizes Double Chin Appearance: Creates a more defined profile and helps support a youthful, V-shaped jawline

Visibly smooths Wrinkles & Fine Lines: Blurs the look of crepey skin, horizontal "necklace lines," and deep wrinkles across the neck and décolletage

Firms the Look of Sagging Skin: Supports elasticity and firmness in one of the body's most delicate, age-prone areas

Noticeably Softens Chest Wrinkles: Helps reduce visible signs of aging on the chest for a more even-toned, youthful look

Hydrates & Plumps the Look of Skin: Locks in moisture to support smoother texture, improved resilience, and revitalized skin tone

Targeted Anti-Aging Treatment: Specifically formulated for the neck, chin, jawline, and chest, where traditional face creams often fall short

Youthful Contour Support: Helps create the appearance of a smoother neckline and sculpted lower face

How Does Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Work?

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum uses cutting-edge anti-aging skincare technology to deliver visible, age-defying results. At its core is a unique smoothing sugar compound (Pullulan) that creates an almost instant tightening effect, helping to visibly lift and firm sagging skin on the neck, chin, jawline, and chest. Within minutes, this roll-on serum begins to hydrate, smooth, and rejuvenate the delicate skin from chin to chest, leaving it looking firmer, sculpted, and more youthful.

What Makes Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Different Than Other Serums?

Unlike ordinary neck creams and moisturizers, Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is specifically formulated for the delicate, thin skin of the neck and décolletage—an area that shows aging faster than the face. Clinically studied ingredients set it apart, including Vin-Uplift, a polyphenol-rich extract that helps visibly lift, plump, and hydrate skin for a tighter, smoother, and younger look. Combined with fast-acting Pullulan, this advanced neck-firming serum delivers both instant results and long-term support for elasticity and wrinkle reduction. With its easy roll-on applicator, it precisely targets sagging skin and neck wrinkles, offering a powerful solution for those seeking non-invasive alternatives to cosmetic procedures.

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Pros

Fast-Acting Results: Many users see visibly tighter, smoother skin in as little as 30 minutes

Ingredients: Features Pullulan and Vin-Uplift for hydration, firming, and wrinkle reduction

Non-Invasive Alternative: A science-backed option for a more defined jawline and youthful neckline without surgery

Roll-On Precision: Mess-free applicator allows targeted use on neck, chin, and chest areas

Supports Long-Term Results: Improves elasticity and minimizes visible signs of aging with consistent use

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Cons

Premium Price Point: Higher than drugstore alternatives, but reflects clinical-grade ingredients and visible results

Exclusive Availability: Sold through the official Beverly Hills MD website to ensure authenticity.

Is Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum Worth Buying?

Yes. For anyone looking to reduce the appearance of turkey neck, double chin, sagging skin, fine lines, or deep neck wrinkles — without turning to invasive treatments —Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is a smart investment. Powered by clinically studied ingredients like Pullulan and Vin-Uplift, this serum delivers both immediate tightening and long-term anti-aging benefits. With countless positive reviews and customers reporting a visibly firmer, more sculpted jawline and smoother chest area, it stands as one of the most effective neck-firming serums on the market today.

Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum FAQ

Where can I purchase Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum? Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is available exclusively through the official Beverly Hills MD website , ensuring product authenticity and optimal freshness. Customers can choose from one-time purchases or opt into subscription plans for added savings and convenience. 1 Tube - $139.00 2 Tubes - $250.00 (Saves $28) 3 Tubes - $354.00 (Saves $63)

How do I use Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum? Applying Beverly Hills MD® Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum is quick and easy: Turn the applicator to the "ON" position to release the serum. Using the cooling rose quartz roller, gently glide the formula along your neck, chin, jawline, and chest until evenly applied. Switch the applicator to "OFF," then use upward strokes to massage the serum into your skin until fully absorbed. For best results, apply daily as part of your anti-aging skincare routine.

Will Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum irritate sensitive skin? This neck-firming serum is made with gentle, high-quality ingredients suitable for most skin types, including sensitive skin. However, if you have very reactive or allergy-prone skin, it's best to do a patch test before applying. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.

What happens if I don't like Beverly Hills MD Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum? Beverly Hills MD stands by every product with a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee (less shipping). If you're not completely satisfied with your Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum, even if the bottle is empty, you can return it for a full refund. The brand's priority is ensuring every customer feels confident and supported in their skincare journey.



About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors were trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour are hosts of the weekly Forever Young Podcast, where they discuss beauty trends and longevity solutions. For more, follow them on their Forever Young YouTube channel , Instagram @plastixdocs , and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Their bestsellers include Deep Wrinkle Filler and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum . For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Shari Mesulam

[email protected]

SOURCE Beverly Hills MD