Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Officially Launches: A New Era of Gentle, Slow-Released Retinol Skincare Backed by Plastic Surgeons

Plastic Surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour Introduce Advanced Retinol for Smoother, Younger-Looking Skin

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD® announces the launch of their latest skincare innovation, Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3™. This breakthrough formula is the world's first-ever exosome + triple retinoid cream, and was developed by renowned plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour. Designed to deliver the age-defying benefits of retinol without the harsh side effects, this cutting-edge product is already generating buzz for its early positive reviews, gentle formulation, and ability to support smoother, firmer, more youthful-looking skin. With consumers increasingly seeking effective yet non-irritating wrinkle solutions, ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 enters the market as a next-generation alternative poised to redefine daily anti-aging routines.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 is an advanced anti-aging cream featuring a powerful triple-retinoid blend and biomimetic exosomes. This next-gen pairing is formulated to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and loss of elasticity, all while maintaining skin comfort.

What Is Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3?

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 is an advanced anti-aging cream featuring a powerful triple-retinoid blend and biomimetic exosomes. This next-gen pairing is formulated to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and loss of elasticity, all while maintaining skin comfort. Unlike traditional retinol products that often cause dryness, redness, and peeling, this formula leverages a triple-action pro-retinol system designed to gently support skin rejuvenation and visibly tighter skin without compromising the skin barrier.

This formula is boosted further by vegan, lab-created exosomes, which closely mimic human cells. Unlike other exosome products, which may be formulated with a negligible amount of exosomes, ProRetinol Age Rewind is concentrated with exosomes. This gives them a remarkable ability to visibly smooth, lift, and firm the look of mature skin faster and more effectively than many other anti-aging creams on the market.

Created with insights from plastic surgery and dermatological science, this product combines targeted anti-aging technology with hydrating and soothing ingredients, making it suitable for a wide range of skin types, including those who have struggled with retinol sensitivity in the past. It is positioned as a daily-use wrinkle cream that helps improve skin texture, boost radiance, and support healthy-looking skin.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Reviews (Real Customer Results)*

"ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 is my secret weapon! It's the most important tool in my anti aging arsenal. I love it!" - Valerie C.

"Love this product. My 77 year old skin looks soft and radiant with this first bottle. I will purchase again." - Rosemarie O.

"It works really well. I am Almost 79 and people always compliment me on how well my skin looks" - Donata P.

"Great product. Softens lines and makes skin smoother and brighter. Absolutely wonderful." - Brenda F.

"Love this product. My face looks so supple and fresh when I wake up. My husband asked me what I've been doing, my skin looks so nice." - Pat V.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3?

This formula is powered by a synergistic blend of clinically inspired ingredients designed to target multiple signs of aging at once:

Triple Retinoid Blend (gentle time-released technology)

Biomimetic exosomes

Skin-firming peptides

Antioxidant-rich botanical extracts

Deeply hydrating compounds

Skin-soothing agents

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Ingredient Breakdown

Pro-Retinol Complex - At the core of the formula, this advanced complex mimics the effects of traditional retinol by supporting gentle skin resurfacing, helping to smooth the look of wrinkles and refine skin texture. Unlike standard retinoids, it works more gradually, reducing the likelihood of irritation while still promoting visible rejuvenation.

Peptides - These powerful amino acid chains act as building blocks for collagen, helping to improve skin firmness, elasticity, and resilience. Over time, peptides can help reduce sagging and create a more lifted, youthful appearance.

Antioxidants - Environmental stressors like UV exposure and pollution accelerate visible aging. The antioxidant blend helps defend against environmental stressors, supporting brighter, more even-looking skin and preventing further signs of aging.

Hydrating Ingredients - Moisture is essential for youthful skin. These ingredients help plump and smooth the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines while strengthening the skin barrier to prevent moisture loss.

Soothing Agents - Designed to calm and comfort the skin, these ingredients help minimize the appearance of redness and sensitivity, making the formula ideal for those who typically cannot tolerate traditional retinol products.

Exosomes - These next-generation skin-rejuvenating actives help support skin's vitality and smoothness. Rich in growth factors and peptides, exosomes can help improve texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines, making them a powerful addition for visibly smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.

What Are the Overall Benefits of Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3?

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 delivers a wide range of anti-aging skincare benefits, making it a comprehensive solution for those seeking smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin:

Helps visibly reduce fine lines, deep wrinkles, and crow's feet

Supports firmer, more elastic skin

Improves skin texture, tone, and overall radiance

Acts as a gentle retinol alternative suitable for sensitive skin

Promotes a fresher, rejuvenated appearance

Hydrates and nourishes to prevent dryness and flaking

Helps reduce the appearance of age spots and discoloration

Strengthens the skin barrier for healthy-looking skin

Provides anti-aging results without peeling, redness, or irritation

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Pros

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 stands out for its plastic surgeon-developed formulation, combining effectiveness with a gentler approach to anti-aging. Many users are drawn to its ability to deliver visible wrinkle reduction and smoother skin without the irritation commonly associated with retinol. The inclusion of hydrating and soothing ingredients makes it suitable for daily use, even for those with sensitive skin. Additionally, the growing number of positive reviews and testimonials reinforces its reputation as a reliable, high-performance skincare solution.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Cons

While the formula offers many advantages, it may not be the perfect fit for everyone. As a premium skincare product, it comes at a higher price point than many drugstore alternatives. Results can vary depending on individual skin type and consistency of use, and those seeking instant, dramatic changes may need to be patient as the formula works gradually over time. Additionally, availability is primarily online, which may not appeal to those who prefer in-store purchases.

What Makes Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Different Than Other Products?

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 distinguishes itself through a science-backed, patient-inspired approach to anti-aging skincare. Developed by experienced plastic surgeons, the formula prioritizes both visible results and skin comfort, addressing a major gap in the retinol market.

Unlike traditional retinol creams that can compromise the skin barrier, this product is designed to work with your skin, not against it.

Key differentiators include:

A triple-action pro-retinol system without harsh side effects

A balanced formula that combines anti-aging, hydration, and soothing support

Designed for nighttime use without downtime, peeling, or redness

Developed by plastic surgeons with real patient insights

Focus on healthy-looking skin and barrier support, not just short-term results

Features advanced exosome technology

ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 vs Traditional Retinol Creams

Traditional retinol creams are known for their effectiveness, but also for their common side effects, including dryness, peeling, redness, and increased sensitivity. Many users struggle to maintain consistent use due to these issues.

ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 offers a different approach:

Gentler on the skin: Designed to minimize irritation while still delivering results

Hydration-focused: Helps prevent the dryness often caused by retinol

Better for daily use: No need for complicated cycling or recovery periods

Barrier-friendly: Supports the look and feel of healthy skin instead of weakening it

For those who want the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks, this formula serves as a modern, user-friendly alternative.

Is ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Safe for Sensitive Skin?

Yes, Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 is specifically formulated with sensitive skin in mind. Unlike traditional retinoids that can trigger irritation, this formula incorporates soothing agents and hydrating ingredients to help maintain skin balance.

Its gentle pro-retinol technology allows users to experience the benefits without the typical redness, flaking, or discomfort. However, as with any skincare product, individuals with highly reactive skin should consider starting with a patch test and gradually introducing it into their routine.

Overall, it is positioned as an ideal solution for those who have previously avoided retinol due to sensitivity but still want effective anti-aging results.

Is Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Worth Buying?

For those searching for a high-quality retinol alternative, Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 stands out due to its combination of effectiveness and gentleness. The strong volume of positive reviews, paired with its science-backed formulation, makes it a compelling option for individuals seeking visible anti-aging results without irritation.

Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do I Use Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3? Apply a small amount to clean, dry skin Use nightly or 2-3 times per week, depending on tolerance Follow with moisturizer and sunscreen during the day Consistent use is key for best results

Who Should Use Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3? Individuals experiencing fine lines, wrinkles, or sagging skin Those looking for a gentler alternative to retinol People with sensitive skin who struggle with irritation Anyone seeking preventative anti-aging skincare

When Can I Expect Results? Some users report smoother skin within a few weeks* More noticeable improvements may occur in 4–8 weeks with consistent use* Long-term benefits increase with continued application

Where Can I Purchase Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3?

The product is available through the official Beverly Hills MD website, ensuring access to authentic formulations, promotions, and customer support.

How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Beverly Hills MD ProRetinol Age Rewind x3? Purchase directly from the official brand website Avoid unauthorized third-party sellers Look for verified reviews and official packaging



About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge Beverly Hills MD skincare line, the celebrity-favorite surgeons reach beyond their office walls and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Other BHMD bestsellers include Dermal Repair Complex, Deep Wrinkle Filler and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube.

About Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour

Cosmetic surgeons to the stars, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Both doctors were trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve visible results at home — and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born.

Expanding their vision of total rejuvenation, the duo also founded Proactive Longevity in Cabo San Lucas — one of the few clinics in Mexico to hold a Regenerative Medicine License. Continuing their commitment to innovation and beauty, Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour debuted their first med spa, Glossy Skin Lounge in Newport Beach, CA, offering a luxury experience that unites cutting-edge aesthetic procedures with holistic longevity care. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour host the weekly Forever Young Podcast, featuring celebrity guests and wellness experts. For more, follow them on the Forever Young YouTube channel, Instagram @plastixdocs, and TikTok.

* Individual results will vary.

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SOURCE Beverly Hills MD