Has Anyone Tried Dermal Repair Complex? Read The Top 5 Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Reviews of 2026

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Surpasses 9 Million Units Sold; Positive Reviews Highlight Its Skin-Enhancing Benefits

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD®, the premium skincare brand co-founded by plastic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, is celebrating a major milestone as its flagship supplement, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex™, surpasses 9 million units sold.



Widely praised in customer reviews and online skincare discussions, Dermal Repair Complex has quickly become a standout in the anti-aging supplement category.

Beverly Hills MD®, a leader in advanced anti-aging skincare, proudly announces that its bestselling Dermal Repair Complex™ has won a Supplement Award in the Beauty and Collagen Category at the 2025 Nourish Awards.

Designed to support firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin from the inside out, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex delivers key nutrients to help combat common signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging, dullness, and thin, crepey skin. Unlike traditional topical creams, this advanced skin-support supplement helps nourish skin from within, targeting the root causes of visible aging.

With thousands of positive reviews highlighting improvements in skin elasticity, plumpness, and smoothness, Dermal Repair Complex has become a go-to option for those seeking a science-based anti-aging supplement to complement their skincare routine.

What Is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is an advanced anti-aging dietary supplement designed to support healthier, more youthful-looking skin throughout the body. Instead of only addressing surface-level concerns, the formula works internally to support the skin's structural foundation.

This powerful skin support supplement is formulated to help address several visible signs of aging, including:

Fine lines and wrinkles

Sagging or thinning skin

Loss of elasticity

Crepey skin texture

Dull, tired-looking complexion

By providing the body with key nutrients that support collagen structure, skin firmness, and elasticity, Dermal Repair Complex helps support the skin's natural ability to maintain a smoother, more lifted appearance.

Another unique benefit of Dermal Repair Complex is that it works on skin across the entire body, not just the face. Because it nourishes the skin from within, users often report improvements in areas where aging commonly appears, including the neck, chest, arms, hands, and legs.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Reviews: What Are People Saying?

"It does wonders for your complexion and when you look great, well you just feel great!" - Terra (2/25/26)*

"I love Dermal Repair. I have been using it for about 3 years and it helps tone my skin and keep my neck smooth." - Maureen (2/20/26)*

"Definitely worth buying! I have been using it for about 2 years or more. I am 51 and in comparison to my friends of my age who don't use botox my skin looks much fuller and younger." - Maria (2/20/26)*

"I have taken Dermal Repair Complex for over a year and am very happy with the results. My skin, hair and nails have all shown an improvement." - Carolyn (2/17/26)*

"Love this product!! I visibly see a difference on my skin, and not just on my face. My body is so much softer. I would recommend this product without hesitation." - Irene (2/15/26)*

What Are the Key Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex features a targeted blend of ingredients selected for their ability to support skin structure, hydration, elasticity, and youthful appearance.

Key ingredients include:

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Saw Palmetto

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane)

Together, these ingredients help support the skin's internal structure, making it appear firmer, smoother, and more youthful over time.

For individuals seeking a collagen supplement for skin, an anti-aging supplement, or a wrinkle-support supplement, Dermal Repair Complex offers a comprehensive internal approach to skin renewal.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Ingredient Breakdown†*

Hydrolyzed Collagen - Hydrolyzed collagen provides highly bioavailable collagen peptides that the body can easily absorb and put to use. Collagen is one of the most important structural proteins in the skin, responsible for maintaining firmness, elasticity, and smooth texture. As collagen levels naturally decline with age, skin can begin to look thinner, looser, and more wrinkled. Supplementing with hydrolyzed collagen helps provide the skin with the building blocks it needs to maintain a plumper, lifted appearance and to help improve skin resilience.



Saw Palmetto - Saw palmetto is included for its ability to help reduce the visible effects of DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone associated with the breakdown of structural skin proteins. By helping reduce the impact of DHT's effects, saw palmetto supports skin elasticity and firmness, helping the skin maintain a smoother, more youthful look.



MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) - MSM is a naturally occurring sulfur compound that supports connective tissue health and collagen formation. Sulfur plays a critical role in the structure of skin proteins like collagen and keratin. By helping support healthy collagen formation and skin structure, MSM can contribute to firmer, more toned-looking skin while helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles and crepey texture.

What Are the Overall Benefits of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Dermal Repair Complex is formulated to support multiple aspects of skin health and visible aging. Potential benefits include:

Helps skin appear firmer and more lifted

Supports visible wrinkle reduction

Helps improve skin elasticity and tone

Promotes plumper-looking skin

Helps reduce the appearance of thin, crepey skin

Supports skin health across the entire body

Nourishes skin from the inside out

These benefits make Dermal Repair Complex a popular choice among individuals searching for anti-aging, collagen support, or skin elasticity supplements.

Why Collagen Declines With Age

Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, responsible for maintaining the skin's firmness, elasticity, and youthful appearance. However, beginning in our mid-20s, natural collagen production gradually declines.

Several factors contribute to this process, including:

Natural aging, which slows the body's ability to produce new collagen fibers

Hormonal changes, particularly declines in estrogen, affect skin thickness and elasticity

Environmental stressors such as sun exposure, pollution, and oxidative stress

Lifestyle factors, including poor diet, lack of sleep, and chronic stress

As collagen levels drop, the skin's supportive structure weakens. This can lead to visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging skin, dullness, and thinner skin.

Because collagen loss is a natural part of aging, many individuals seek ways to support collagen production through diet, skincare, and collagen-supporting supplements. Formulas like Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex are designed to help provide the nutrients and building blocks the body needs to support healthier collagen structure and more youthful-looking skin over time.

Dermal Repair Complex vs Other Collagen Supplements

Many collagen supplements on the market focus primarily on delivering collagen protein alone. While collagen peptides can provide the body with structural building blocks, collagen alone may not fully address the many biological factors that contribute to visible skin aging, such as hormonal changes, collagen breakdown, and weakened connective tissue.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex takes a more comprehensive approach by combining hydrolyzed collagen with additional ingredients that support skin structure and elasticity, helping target several causes of aging skin at once.

Key differences between Dermal Repair Complex and typical collagen supplements include:

Most collagen supplements:

Focus mainly on collagen peptides alone

Primarily targets facial skin appearance

Do not address factors like hormone-related collagen breakdown

May lack additional nutrients that support connective tissue structure

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex:

Combines hydrolyzed collagen with MSM and saw palmetto for multi-layered skin support

Helps support skin elasticity, firmness, and plumpness

Works from the inside out to nourish skin throughout the entire body

Targets visible aging in areas such as the neck, chest, arms, hands, and legs

Helps reinforce the skin's structural foundation for a smoother, more lifted look †*

Because of its multi-targeted formulation, Dermal Repair Complex offers a more comprehensive skin-support strategy than traditional collagen-only supplements. For individuals seeking the best collagen supplement for wrinkles, sagging skin, and crepey skin, Dermal Repair Complex offers additional ingredients to support overall skin structure and youthful elasticity.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Pros

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex has gained significant popularity among consumers seeking a comprehensive anti-aging supplement for skin health, thanks to its multi-targeted approach to addressing visible signs of aging. With over 9 million units sold and thousands of positive customer reviews, the formula has built a strong reputation among those seeking an option for the appearance of wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity.

One of its key advantages is that it supports skin rejuvenation from the inside out, rather than relying solely on topical treatments. The formula combines bioavailable hydrolyzed collagen, MSM, and saw palmetto to help reinforce the skin's structural support, improve elasticity, and promote a smoother, more lifted appearance.

Dermal Repair Complex also works throughout the entire body, helping improve the look of aging skin, not just on the face, as well as the neck, chest, arms, hands, and legs. Additionally, this supplement is backed by Beverly Hills MD's 90-day money-back guarantee, giving customers confidence as they try the formula.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Cons

While Dermal Repair Complex has received strong reviews, there are a few considerations to keep in mind:

Results may vary depending on age, lifestyle, and consistency

Visible improvements may take several weeks of consistent use

Individuals taking medications or undergoing treatments such as hormone replacement therapy should consult a physician before use

Is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a science-based anti-aging supplement, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex has become one of the most widely recognized products in the skin health category.

Its combination of collagen peptides, skin-supportive nutrients, and support for internal skin makes it a compelling option for those looking to improve the appearance of skin texture, elasticity, and overall appearance.

With millions of units sold and strong customer feedback, many users report noticeable improvements in skin firmness, smoothness, and plumpness, particularly when used consistently as part of a daily wellness routine.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How Do I Use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Dermal Repair Complex is designed to be taken as part of a simple daily routine. Simply take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex, with 8 fl. oz. of water, daily with a meal, or as directed by your healthcare provider.



Who Should Use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Dermal Repair Complex may be beneficial for individuals who: Are concerned about wrinkles or fine lines Want to improve skin firmness or elasticity Notice thin or crepey skin Want to support overall skin health from within Are seeking a collagen supplement for aging skin



When Can I Expect Results? While individual experiences vary, many users report seeing improvements in their skin's appearance within several weeks of consistent use. Because skin renewal is a gradual process, optimal results often appear with continued daily use.



Where Can I Purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex? Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is available through the official Beverly Hills MD website. Purchasing directly from the brand ensures access to authentic products, special promotions, and the company's 90-day money-back guarantee.



How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Beverly Hills MD Products? To ensure authenticity and quality, customers are encouraged to purchase Dermal Repair Complex directly from the official Beverly Hills MD website. This helps protect against counterfeit products that may appear on third-party marketplaces. Buying from the official source guarantees that customers receive: Authentic Beverly Hills MD products Access to customer support The full 90-day satisfaction guarantee



About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge Beverly Hills MD skincare line, the celebrity-favorite surgeons extend beyond their office walls, offering at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Each product works to visibly correct the most stubborn skincare concerns. Other BHMD bestsellers include Dermal Repair Complex, Deep Wrinkle Filler, and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube.

About Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour

Cosmetic surgeons to the stars, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Both doctors were trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve visible results at home — and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born.

Expanding their vision of total rejuvenation, the duo also founded Proactive Longevity in Cabo San Lucas — one of the few clinics in Mexico to hold a Regenerative Medicine License. Continuing their commitment to innovation and beauty, Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour debuted their first med spa, Glossy Skin Lounge, in Newport Beach, CA, offering a luxury experience that unites cutting-edge aesthetic procedures with holistic longevity care. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour host the weekly Forever Young Podcast, featuring celebrity guests and wellness experts. For more, follow them on the Forever Young YouTube channel, Instagram @plastixdocs, and TikTok.

* Individual results will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Beverly Hills MD