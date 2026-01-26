Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to Celebrate Grand Opening of West Hollywood Center of Excellence February 2nd Through 5th

Week of Events Includes Consultations with Providers, Live Education and Special Pricing; Culminating in Official Opening Party on February 5th

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC), the nationally recognized brand and leader in longevity, regenerative wellness and beauty, is officially celebrating the grand opening of its West Hollywood Center of Excellence from February 2nd through 5th. After a successful soft opening period, the longevity lounge, located at 8550 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 101, in West Hollywood, invites the local community to experience a week of consultations with providers, meet-and-greets with the company's leadership team, educational events and special pricing, all leading up to the official opening party on Thursday, February 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

"Our West Hollywood center represents the pinnacle of innovation, technology and hospitality in regenerative wellness," said Sarah Gabriel, CEO of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. "With an exciting week of grand opening events, we will educate and empower the local community to take control of their longevity and wellness with our best-in-class offerings, from Quantum cell factor to microneedling and beyond."

BHRC West Hollywood, the first location to open under the Motivant family office, integrates clinical-grade technology, biometric testing, and customized provider-guided treatment protocols to deliver a truly personalized approach to rejuvenation. Its 'whole-person' philosophy combines diagnostic imaging, lab analysis, and regenerative protocols to target wellness at the cellular level. Each protocol is backed by science, rooted in measurable data, and designed to optimize both outer appearance and inner vitality.

Grand Opening Schedule of Events

Monday, February 2 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. is Galderma Aesthetics Day , featuring Dysport ® and Restylane ® . Guests can learn how these products are used to soften lines, restore balance, and enhance facial features while preserving natural expression. Exclusive Galderma injectable pricing will be available only during this event window. Reserve your spot here.

, featuring Dysport and Restylane . Guests can learn how these products are used to soften lines, restore balance, and enhance facial features while preserving natural expression. Exclusive Galderma injectable pricing will be available only during this event window. Reserve your spot here. Tuesday, February 3 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. is Advanced Skin & Body Day , spotlighting advances aesthetic technology designed to tighten skin, stimulate collagen, and contour the face and body without surgery. Some of the services highlighted will include radiofrequency microneedling, EMFACE and EMSCULPT and CO2 Laser resurfacing. Special grand opening pricing on skin and body technologies will be available during this event window. Reserve your spot here.

, spotlighting advances aesthetic technology designed to tighten skin, stimulate collagen, and contour the face and body without surgery. Some of the services highlighted will include radiofrequency microneedling, EMFACE and EMSCULPT and CO2 Laser resurfacing. Special grand opening pricing on skin and body technologies will be available during this event window. Reserve your spot here. Wednesday, February 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. is Allergan Aesthetics Day, featuring Botox Cosmetic & JUVEDERM®. Guests can discover why these offerings remain the gold standard in aesthetic medicine and learn how treatments are customized for prevention, correction, and long-term facial harmony.

featuring Botox Cosmetic & JUVEDERM®. Guests can discover why these offerings remain the gold standard in aesthetic medicine and learn how treatments are customized for prevention, correction, and long-term facial harmony. Thursday, February 5 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. is the final Grand Opening Celebration, with a chance to meet the BHRC team, tour the new space, and secure any remaining Grand Opening promotions before they close. There will also be light bites and refreshments as well as local vendors. RSVP here for the party.

"BHRC West Hollywood is just the beginning of this new era for our company," said Gabriel. "We are excited to continue democratizing regenerative wellness for the modern consumer as we open further locations across the nation and relaunch the brand's franchise opportunity."

For more information about Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and the new West Hollywood location, please visit www.bhrcenter.com.

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER

Founded in 2005, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is a nationally recognized brand and leader in the longevity, regenerative wellness and beauty industries. Rooted in science, empowered by innovation, and fueled by purpose, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is pioneering proprietary aesthetic treatments and personalized health optimization. For more information, visit https://www.bhrcenter.com/.

ABOUT MOTIVANT

Motivant is an entrepreneur-led family office with a diverse range of experience, united by a commitment to excellence and a focus on creating and delivering meaningful value. Motivant has operational expertise in the areas of healthcare, life sciences, real estate and hospitality. For more information, visit https://bemotivant.com/.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center