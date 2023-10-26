BEVERLY HILLS RELEASES 'THE LOVE LETTER,' A SHORT FILM CELEBRATING THE DESTINATION'S TIMELESS LEGACY

The cinematic display of the city's past, present and future features directing by BAFTA-winning Chris Cottam, with photography led by artist Diego Uchitel and styling by celebrity stylist Petra Flannery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) debuts the short film, "The Love Letter," celebrating the legendary destination with visual and oral storytelling. The film provides a then-and-now reflection of Beverly Hills' luxurious and star-studded heritage, taking viewers on a captivating journey through the 5.71-square-mile city's 100+ year history and how it continues to influence culture, fashion, art and beauty today.

The short film personifies Beverly Hills though a poetic narrative, conveying how the destination has cemented itself in memories across generations. Regarded as a premier locale for internationally recognized backdrops, architecture, hotels, elite shopping, world-class dining, arts & culture, and verdant parks and gardens, the film honors the city's legacy and evolution for the next generation at the same time. Film visuals include a glimpse of the past via archived black and white photography of palm-tree lined streets and vintage clips from The Beverly Hills Hotel (the original 'Pink Palace'), juxtaposed with modern experiences at Two Rodeo, Beverly Gardens Park, the Saban Theatre and the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

"One of Beverly Hills' most notable attributes is its enduring legacy," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "The purpose of this film is to showcase and honor the city's storied past while at the same time, highlight what is new and beautiful, represented by the mature and young actors in the film. Beverly Hills is focused on continuing to offer the love and magic that our visitors currently experience for years to come."

"The Love Letter" was directed by BAFTA winning film director, Chris Cottam, with photography directed by Diego Uchitel, whose work has been featured in W Magazine, Elle Magazine and Harper's Bazaar. Celebrity stylist, Petra Flannery, dressed actors Anne Wile and Natalie Belmont and dancers Darriel Johnakin and Jake Moyle in outfits inspired by the designer luxury fashions Beverly Hills is known for.

The film is now available to view on www.lovebeverlyhills.com/articles/view/the-love-letter. For more information on Beverly Hills, please visit www.lovebeverlyhills.com.

About Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe.  Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and Pinterest

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

