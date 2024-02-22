THIS AWARDS SEASON, BEVERLY HILLS CELEBRATES A RETURN TO THE RED CARPET WITH 'CUISINE & COUTURE:' PART III

The two new 'Cuisine & Couture' episodes pay homage to the city's red-carpet culture, as influencer and host Emily Men (@emilymen) takes viewers behind-the-scenes with the pastry chef at The Beverly Hilton and the Beverage Director at The Peninsula Beverly Hills and to showcase their fashion-forward delights. Additionally, eight restaurants will feature special dishes and cocktails for locals and visitors to try between now and March 15, 2024.

"Beverly Hills shines especially bright this time of year. Our city has long played host to the Golden Globe Awards and the season's most coveted afterparties, while our hotels welcome some of film and television's biggest stars as they get red carpet-ready," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "This year, our restaurants wanted to get in on the fun of awards season by showcasing an artistic approach to food and drink that brings a sense of the city's red-carpet glamour to the dining experience."

At The Beverly Hilton, Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi welcomes Emily to the hotel's pastry kitchen. Since opening their doors in 1955, The Beverly Hilton has remained an iconic landmark and host to legendary events and celebrity galas, including the Golden Globes, for over 60 years. Chef Henzi teaches Emily the art of pastry-making, walking her through the hotel's Star Dusted Beignets recipe, filled with cream cheese and topped with powdered sugar, mango chutney, peppered strawberry, pistachio crumbs and a strawberry sorbet. The dessert evokes a red-carpet aesthetic, with pops of red and toppings nodding to stars' accessories and adornments. While sipping on the hotel's signature awards season Glitz and Glam cocktail, the duo also discusses Chef Henzi's history at The Beverly Hilton and some of the showstopping sweets he has created for Hollywood's greatest legends since joining the team in November 2011.

During the second video, The Peninsula Beverly Hills' Beverage Director and expert sommelier Max Goldberg meets Emily at the hotel's famous Club Bar to create his Golden Sbagliato cocktail. The libation is crafted with Cocchi Americano, Yellow Chartreuse and Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the Golden Globes. The refreshing beverage is topped with a luxurious gold leaf garnish symbolic of the statuettes themselves – awards season's most coveted accessory. Known as a rendezvous destination for Hollywood stars, The Club Bar is no stranger to VIP guests, especially during the Golden Globes, the GRAMMY Awards and the Oscars when it fills up to standing room only.

Beverly Hills visitors and locals can get a taste of awards season for themselves when ordering the following dishes and cocktails that will be featured across the city's top restaurants through March 15:

THEBlvd at The Beverly Wilshire's Awards Season Croissant : The braided effect on Executive Pastry Chef Riccardo Menicucci's delicacy is inspired by the film reel imprinted on Oscars statuettes and represents the intertwining of the Academy's five original branches (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers). The croissant is filled with dulce de leche and almonds and topped with 24-carat gold symbolizing the gold-plated statuette.

: The braided effect on Executive Pastry Chef delicacy is inspired by the film reel imprinted on Oscars statuettes and represents the intertwining of the Academy's five original branches (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers). The croissant is filled with dulce de leche and almonds and topped with 24-carat gold symbolizing the gold-plated statuette. MR CHOW's Ma Mignon and aka MR CHOW Cocktail : The namesake cocktail celebrates the release of Michael Chow's HBO documentary with an artful stamped Highball ice cube hugged by a blend of tequila, Aperol, elderflower syrup, fresh lemon juice and Laurent Perrier Rosé champagne. The drink is paired with Ma Mignon, a marinated, thinly sliced filet topped with a tangy savory sauce.

: The namesake cocktail celebrates the release of HBO documentary with an artful stamped Highball ice cube hugged by a blend of tequila, Aperol, elderflower syrup, fresh lemon juice and Laurent Perrier Rosé champagne. The drink is paired with Ma Mignon, a marinated, thinly sliced filet topped with a tangy savory sauce. Ocean Prime Beverly Hills' Red Carpet Carpaccio : Lightly cured in a bonito-infused soy sauce, Executive Chef Jonathan Milan's Beef Carpaccio is rolled out on the center of the plate like the red carpet itself. The dish is topped with lobster croutons, Kilo caviar, burnt blood orange, winter vegetables and dressed with a yuzu-truffle vinaigrette.

: Lightly cured in a bonito-infused soy sauce, Executive Chef Beef Carpaccio is rolled out on the center of the plate like the red carpet itself. The dish is topped with lobster croutons, Kilo caviar, burnt blood orange, winter vegetables and dressed with a yuzu-truffle vinaigrette. The Hideaway's Pink Margarita : This stylized version of the classic margarita, drawing from this past year's widely nominated Barbie movie and beloved looks from stars like Marilyn Monroe and Timothée Chalamet, plays with floral notes, tequila, the brightness of citrus and more.

: This stylized version of the classic margarita, drawing from this past year's widely nominated Barbie movie and beloved looks from stars like and Timothée Chalamet, plays with floral notes, tequila, the brightness of citrus and more. Tatel's 'Halle Berry' Cocktail : Paying homage to the award-winning actress' forever iconic Oscars moment, the elaborate beverage features muddled blueberries, expressed sage leaves, Casa Del Sol Añejo, Catalina Apero, citrus, house-made 'habanero shrub,' FeeBros 'Fee Foam' and house-made agave nectar. The cocktail is topped with two atomized sprays of 'Valdespino Contrabandista Amontillado' dry sherry and garnished with skewered blueberries, sage leaves and an edible flower.

: Paying homage to the award-winning actress' forever iconic Oscars moment, the elaborate beverage features muddled blueberries, expressed sage leaves, Casa Del Sol Añejo, Catalina Apero, citrus, house-made 'habanero shrub,' FeeBros 'Fee Foam' and house-made agave nectar. The cocktail is topped with two atomized sprays of 'Valdespino Contrabandista Amontillado' dry sherry and garnished with skewered blueberries, sage leaves and an edible flower. Crustacean's Red Carpet Cocktail: With a red-carpet glow, the celebratory cocktail is crafted with Cognac, champagne and Doladira – a rhubarb apéritif with notes of plum, gentian and rosemary.

For more information on Beverly Hills, please visit www.lovebeverlyhills.com. The Cuisine & Couture Awards Season video series can be found on Instagram via @lovebevhills with additional content at @emilymen.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau