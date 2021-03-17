Beverly Hills Welcomes Visitors and Canine Companions with Pet-Friendly 'As You Wish' Campaign

"Over the last year, we have all realized more than ever how important our pets are to us," says Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "As travelers begin to plan trips again, it's hard for them to imagine parting with their loyal companions. Beverly Hills is a destination that visitors can count on to welcome both pets – and their owners – with unparalleled amenities and service."

As part of the new campaign, each of five distinct canine personalities presents an exciting way to discover Beverly Hills. Whether traveling with family like Fred, on business like Bentley, or on a friends getaway with Frankie, each pup provides a unique way to spend the weekend. No matter the journey, the city's bright and open hotels, exceptional al fresco restaurants, renowned art galleries and iconic outdoor shopping offer visitors an unforgettable way to experience Beverly Hills – as they wish.

Throughout Beverly Hills, Fido-friendly activities abound including miles of spacious parks and fragrant gardens in which to take morning walks and a number of pet-welcoming boutiques and restaurants. Beverly Gardens Park, Beverly Cañon Gardens, Will Rodgers Memorial Park and Coldwater Canyon Park each offer scenic palm-lined settings for pets to frolick and play. Pups of all sizes can be spoiled with red carpet-ready accessories from Pawsdelux, pampering at Sparky's Pet Salon and sweet dog-friendly treats from the cupcake-dispensing ATM at Sprinkles.

Many of the city's award-winning hotels greet four-legged friends with amenities like housemade treats, premier dog walking service and luxe dog beds: The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers specialized room service and spa treatments for dogs; The Beverly Hills Hotel serves bone-shaped dog cookies with customized inscriptions of each tail-wagging guest's name; The Maybourne Beverly Hills treats pups to fluffy dog beds, fancy food bowls and to-go water bottles; Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel offers in-room amenities such as luxurious pet beds and piddle pads; AKA Beverly Hills boasts spacious private outdoor areas and close proximity to the neighborhood's best dog-friendly parks; and Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills offers a Canine Club including plush toys, courtesy bags and dog bed with a portion of proceeds from the hotel's pet fee benefiting Wags and Walks local adoption center.

Guests enjoying a stay in Beverly Hills can take advantage of hotel packages to experience everything the city has to offer with their furry companions in tow. Families traveling with pets can book The Maybourne Beverly Hills and receive perks like waived pet fees, daily hotel credit and complimentary champagne, while business travelers can work from The Beverly Hills Hotel in a private room complete with a large desk, stationary and Wi-Fi, on-call IT service, and a supply of soft drinks and coffee. The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Beverly Wilshire and The Beverly Hilton offer a selection of varied amenitities such as a daily hotel credit of up to $200, flexible check-in and check-out and complimentary valet parking, room upgrades and luxury car rental. At Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, travelers can enjoy 20% discount on overnight stays in honor of the hotel's 20th anniversary all year long.

A world-class destination, Beverly Hills draws millions of global travelers to its sun-drenched palm-lined boulevards each year. The city boasts a storied collection of AAA Diamond properties and the most Forbes Five Star hotels in California, as well as unparalleled shopping, Michelin-starred gastronomic experiences, and a variety of artistic and cultural sites.

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is centrally located in greater Los Angeles with beautiful weather year-round, five-star hotel accommodations, superb dining from some of the biggest culinary names in the world, and unrivalled shopping. The city is also known worldwide for its grand mansions, multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

