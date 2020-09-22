Beverly Hills Welcomes Visitors Back to Famed City Where There is Always Something to Feel Good About

For over a century, Beverly Hills has been known as the epitome of luxury and world-class service. Unsurprisingly, industry-leading standards in safety and hygiene have always been a critical element of this experience and have been seamlessly and subtly executed behind-the-scenes for decades. To meet the changing needs of today's travelers, the Beverly Hills hospitality community has quickly pivoted to bring its safety expertise to the forefront to ensure all visitor safety and security concerns are being met head-on. For more information on the decisive actions that the city has taken, visitors can view BHCVB's new safety video here.

"Beverly Hills has always been a leading expert in providing a pristine experience," said Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "Now more than ever, it is important that guests see all the ways that we are ensuring their safety. Visitors today will find the same Beverly Hills that they know and love – but with a few visible changes, reflective of the changing times."

To welcome visitors back to Beverly Hills, and in partnership with its collection of world-renowned hotels, BHCVB is thrilled to offer visitors bookable packages from September 21, 2020 through December 31, 2020 that include valuable add-ons such as: complimentary parking, Food & Beverage credit, room upgrades, late checkouts and complimentary breakfasts, among others. The special packages are available from 10 of Beverly Hills' most celebrated hotels, including:

AKA Beverly Hills

Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel (Re-opening October 1, 2020 )

, A Four Seasons Hotel (Re-opening ) Sirtaj Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hilton

The Maybourne Beverly Hills

The Mosaic Hotel

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The packages are perfect for enjoying an extended summer in always beautiful Beverly Hills. For more information on BHCVB's Something to Feel Good About campaign, or to book your stay, visit https://www.lovebeverlyhills.com/something-to-feel-good-about .

