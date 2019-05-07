Beverly Hills Will Send One Winner And A Guest On A Luxury Getaway To Beverly Hills At Its First-Ever Pop-Up In Grand Central Terminal

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) is encouraging everyone to come with their bags packed and ready to fly to Beverly Hills to receive star treatment as part of its Beverly Hills "A Style for Every Stay" campaign, highlighted by an instant prize giveaway at it's first-ever New York City pop-up in Grand Central Station's Vanderbilt Hall on Wednesday May 15.

The first 100 people to come to the pop-up between 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on May 15 will be eligible to win an instant trip to Beverly Hills.* Each of the 100 guests will be given a wristband upon arrival to collect a gift box with Beverly Hills mementos at 1 p.m. One of those boxes will have a golden key, and the recipient, along with their guest, will be taken directly to the airport. From there, the winners will fly to Beverly Hills to vacation like a celebrity for three days, including roundtrip transportation to/from LAX, a stay at the stylish AKA Beverly Hills, dinner for two at CUT Lounge by Wolfgang Puck, use of a luxury convertible for two days courtesy of Midway Car Rental and two 60-minute facials at the Forbes Five Star, La Prairie Spa at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

The pop-up will officially introduce the tourism board's "A Style for Every Stay" campaign which will showcase the breadth of things to do in the city and the variety of hotel choices: Iconic, Modern Luxury and Chic Boutique. Visitors who don't win the instant prize, will still have a chance to experience the city, as anyone who visits the immersive pop-up on May 14 or 15 will be entered to win* a grand prize, consisting of roundtrip airfare and airport transportation to/from LAX, a five-night stay at one of its Beverly Hills hotels, a four-day luxury convertible car rental courtesy of Midway Car Rental, dining experiences at restaurants such as Spago, Crustacean and Montage Beverly Hills' The Rooftop Grill as well as a relaxing massage at the luxurious Tomoko Spa.

"We are delighted to bring a little bit of Beverly Hills to New York City. The New York Tri-State region is our top domestic market and we wanted to remind everyone of what they are missing when they are not in Beverly Hills," says Julie Wagner, CEO of Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau.

The large-scale installation, consisting of nearly 6,000 square feet, is designed by Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau's creative advertising agency partner, YES DESIGN GROUP. The immersive pop-up showcases elements of the world-famous postal code such as a warm and inviting hotel lobby with a reception desk staffed by a Beverly Hills ambassadors and a replica of Beverly Gardens Park. The pop-up will also feature a virtual red carpet photo booth that seemingly transports visitors to a celebrity gala.

"We're excited about the sheer scope and wow factor of this activation and can't wait to welcome travelers as they arrive and engage in the environment," says Lori J. Posner, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at YES. "To create, design and build this representation of Beverly Hills and bring it to New York on such a grand scale has been one of the highlights of our longtime partnership with Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau."

*No purchase necessary; subject to official rules available on May 14, 2019 by visiting lovebeverlyhills.com/astyleforeverystay.

Who: Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau

What: "A Style for Every Stay" New York Pop-Up

When: May 14 and May 15; 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal | 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is one of the world's most sought-after locales. Centrally located in greater Los Angeles, Beverly Hills is a premier vacation and business travel destination, boasting beautiful weather year-round, acclaimed full-service and boutique hotel accommodations, sumptuous dining, and incomparable shopping. Synonymous with Hollywood glamour, Beverly Hills enjoys an international reputation as the home and playground of A-list movie stars. The city is not only known worldwide for its grand mansions and chic shops along Rodeo Drive, but also for its multitude of art and architecture, spas, salons and exceptional walkability. Learn more at www.lovebeverlyhills.com or on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About YES DESIGN GROUP

Founded in 1998 in Los Angeles by Lori J. Posner, YES DESIGN GROUP is a creative-driven advertising agency renowned for innovative and strategic advertising, branding and design. Partial client list includes: ABC Disney Television, Amazon Studios, AT&T Audience Network, Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau, Dove, Edelman PR, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, M&C Saatchi, Oakley, Red Bull and Whittier Trust. Learn more at www.yesdesigngroup.com.

