Bevri Launches Agentic AI-Powered Point-of-Sale Platform, Advancing the Future of Loan Origination

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bevri.ai today announced the rollout of its new Bevri Point-of-Sale (POS), an agentic AI–driven platform designed to intelligently automate and orchestrate the front end of the mortgage process for loan originators.

Built as a true agentic AI system, the Bevri POS doesn't just capture information — it actively works on behalf of the loan officer, coordinating data collection, calculations, and underwriting logic in real time. The platform is powered by TidalWave and represents a major milestone in Bevri's mission to deliver intelligent, end-to-end automation across the mortgage workflow.

This launch marks Bevri's transition from its initial beta phase into a broader closed rollout. Today, an additional 150 loan officers are being activated on the agentic AI POS, expanding access beyond early testers and continuing a phased deployment to attendees of NEXA's annual NEXAfest.

The Bevri POS uses agentic AI to:

Complete the 1003 loan application with greater speed and accuracy

with greater speed and accuracy Intelligently collect, calculate, and validate income, assets, and supporting documentation

Run DU and LP findings for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Produce more reliable underwriting outcomes earlier in the process

Eliminate repetitive data entry through autonomous task execution

Unlike traditional POS systems, the Bevri platform continuously evaluates next steps, proactively resolving gaps and surfacing insights allowing loan officers to operate with greater efficiency, confidence, and completeness.

"This launch represents a meaningful evolution in agentic AI for mortgage origination," said company leadership. "The Bevri POS is not a static tool, it's an intelligent system that works alongside the loan officer, handling complexity so they can focus on advising borrowers and building relationships."

NEXA Lending, the nation's largest mortgage brokerage, is Bevri's first client for the agentic AI POS. This initial rollout represents a significant milestone ahead of Bevri's broader expansion into the TPO channel.

While the Bevri POS is currently available through a closed beta to NEXA loan officers, the launch signals a major step toward wider availability as Bevri continues to scale its agentic AI architecture across the mortgage ecosystem.

"This is one step closer to fully autonomous, intelligent origination," the company added. "And it's only the beginning."

About Bevri

bevri.ai is an agentic artificial intelligence company building end-to-end automation for the mortgage industry and beyond. Designed to turn complexity into clarity, Bevri delivers intelligent systems that actively work on behalf of professionals enabling faster decisions, smarter workflows, and more confident execution as markets evolve.

