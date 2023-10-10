Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Dr. Catherine Pearce, DHSc, MBA, to Board of Directors

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced the appointment of Dr. Catherine Pearce, DHSc, MBA, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2023.

Dr. Catherine Pearce, DHSc,MBA
Dr. Pearce is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with 25 years of drug development, corporate development and C-Suite experience. Dr. Pearce led hundreds of global clinical trials at Medpace, where she later built out business development and marketing teams. At Teva Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Pearce evaluated generics for repurposing, leading to the approval of Uzedy for the treatment of schizophrenia. Dr. Pearce later co-founded CinRx, a biotech incubator, which developed 6 portfolio companies including CinCor, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in February 2023. Additionally, Dr. Pearce is the founder and CEO of JucaBio and is a member of the Board of Trustees of Xavier University and an Advisor to several start-ups. Dr. Pearce holds a BS and MBA from Xavier University, and a Doctorate of Health Sciences (DHSc) from Nova Southeastern University.

Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, commented, "As Bexion enters the next stage of our growth and progresses our clinical development program for BXQ-350, we are excited to welcome Catherine as a key member of our Board. She has deep experience shepherding drugs through clinical development, successfully closing transactions and has been a leader in biotechnology companies across multiple stages of development. Catherine will be a fantastic asset to us as we continue to progress the company".

Catherine Pearce, DHSc, MBA, stated, "I am excited to be joining Bexion at this critical inflection point in their development of BXQ-350. Helping to bring this promising medicine forward to patients as efficiently as possible is a great opportunity."

Bexion was founded based on technology that was invented at Cincinnati Children's Hospital & Medical Center. The health system, which licensed the technology to Bexion, stated: "Catherine is an accomplished biotech leader in both Cincinnati and the industry at large. We are proud to have her represent Cincinnati Children's as part of Bexion's Board."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

Investor Contact:
William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Joyce LaViscount
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
859-446-7386
[email protected]

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

