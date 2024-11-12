Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held in London, UK, from November 19-21, 2024.

Jim Beach, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, and Joyce LaViscount, Chief Financial Officer of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, will attend the conference.

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is advancing a new class of biologic therapy aimed at treating solid tumors and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), with the potential to expand its portfolio into additional cancer types and broader neuropathic pain treatments. Bexion has generated positive data across various solid tumor types, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas and pediatric brain tumors. The Company is currently enrolling patients and collecting data in the open-label portion of its Phase 1b/2 trial, which evaluates BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care for newly diagnosed patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Additionally, Bexion has completed patient enrollment in a proof-of-concept study for treating CIPN.

