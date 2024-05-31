Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at BIO International Convention 2024

COVINGTON, Ky., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

Location: Theater 1, Hall A, Exhibition Hall

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5 at 11:15am PT

"We are delighted to participate in the BIO International Convention in San Diego," said Scott Shively, Bexion's Chief Executive Officer. "Bexion is approaching critical milestones for our mCRC and CIPN clinical programs, and we look forward to sharing the tremendous progress our team has made."

To schedule a meeting at the BIO International Convention with Bexion Pharmaceuticals, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform. More details are available on the BIO International Convention 2024 website.

About BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. The convention includes innovative programming around the current and future state of biotech including areas like therapeutic frontiers, the business of biotech, regulatory and policy outlooks, and human capital.

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. BXQ-350 has pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Two Phase 1 clinical trials, one in adults and one in pediatric DIPG patients, demonstrated a strong safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumors. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

