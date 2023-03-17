Beyer Auto Group Gives Back Through Shoot-Off Charity Event

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyer Auto Group has put together many charitable opportunities to help raise money to give back over the past couple of months. With the new year comes a new start, and what better way to kick off the year than with a Million Dollar Buy Back Offer ? We have been working hard to develop promotional events that can benefit both our clients and the charities. The Million Dollar Buy Back Event has been very successful so far. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. In addition, we are donating $100 to charity for every vehicle we buy. This event has already raised thousands for charity. To continue our efforts to give back to the community, we are now going to offer another promotion, our March Sales Shoot-Off Event. Depending on the Beyer location, when your purchase any new or used vehicle, you can shoot to win a charitable donation or money off your vehicle. Join us at at Land Rover Alexandria in Alexandria, Va., to participate in our Shoot to Win March Sales Event for Local Charity. When you purchase a new vehicle, you'll get 3 chances to shoot for $250, $500, or $1,000, and we will donate to a local charity. The event will take place all month long at our Land Rover dealership. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the local charity, so come out and have some fun while supporting a great cause! For more information on our March Sales Event, please contact us at 888-530-7296 or visit us at our website www.landroveralexandria.com .