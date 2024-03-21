Land Rover Alexandria: The Official Automotive Sponsor of the 2nd Annual DC Boat Show

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover of Alexandria, is thrilled to be the official vehicle sponsor of the 2nd Annual DC Boat Show, happening at National Harbor from May 3-5, 2024. This event is for all boating enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience with a display of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, and an array of boats ranging from sail to power, new and quality pre-owned. Attendees can enjoy tours, food, live music, and meet boating experts, enhancing their experience with the latest gear and networking opportunities.

With the scenic beauty of the Potomac River, National Harbor offers a perfect setting for the boat show. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of the weekend by exploring nearby attractions such as Old Town Alexandria, The Wharf, or Georgetown via water taxi. Additionally, don't miss the exclusive VIP Boating Experience for an unforgettable adventure on the water.

Land Rover of Alexandria brings to the community a legacy of luxury, adventure, and a commitment to local involvement, aligned with the values of the Beyer Auto Group for over five decades. The dealership serves the communities of Northern Virginia, Washington DC, and beyond, offering a selection of luxury vehicles and a tradition of supporting local charities and events.

This sponsorship not only highlights Land Rover's dedication to adventure and excellence but also reaffirms its commitment to making a positive impact within the community. Attendees of the DC Boat Show can look forward to engaging in a celebration of nautical lifestyle and luxury automotive innovation while supporting meaningful community causes.

For more information about the DC Boat Show and to learn more about the partnership between Land Rover of Alexandria and the Beyer Auto Group, please visit our website. *Remember to use code LANDROVER for a discount on ticket prices.*

RSVP at: https://dcboatshows.ticketspice.com/national-harbor-2024

Join us for an experience that promises luxury, adventure, and community engagement, reflecting Land Rover's belief in the power of giving back. Visit us at www.landroveralexandria.com

Land Rover Manager:

Giovanni Quintana

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyer Auto Group