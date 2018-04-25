Beyond Acquires PeachWorks

In less than one year, Beyond has built a product suite—including payment processing, employee management, POS, and lending—and a team of more than 500 employees. The acquisition of PeachWorks enhances its business performance solutions with applications to organize and automate labor-intensive, error-prone back office functions. Beyond is utilizing the PeachWorks platform infrastructure to build a robust client-facing dashboard and analytics tool along with new applications.

"This acquisition is a game-changer for Beyond. It enhances our capability to advocate for our clients—to reduce their costs and achieve their goals. The addition will have immediate impact and the scalability brings an unparalleled potential for the future," stated Beyond CEO Robert Carr. "We look forward to working with PeachWorks' many partners and continuing to expand those valued relationships."

In 2005, Jeff Schacher founded PeachWorks, (then WhenToManage), as a simple web-based restaurant software. He has grown the technology company into the complete business management system it is today and now joins Beyond as VP of Business Services Product & Technology. Twenty additional PeachWorks employees are now part of the Beyond team integrating the systems together and expanding the product offering across new markets.

About Beyond

Beyond is a financial technology and transactions company offering a suite of business tools and services including payment processing, employee management (payroll, HR, compliance), lending, and point-of-sale. Founder and CEO Robert O. Carr launched Beyond in 2017 with non-profit Give Something Back designated a founding partner and beneficiary.

About PeachWorks

PeachWorks is a single software business management solution that consolidates data from multiple sources to provide comprehensive analytics and modules for forecasting, inventory, and scheduling. Currently tailored to restaurant management, PeachWorks offers tools for recipes, menus, and labor management.

Visit Booth 6470 | National Restaurant Association Show | May 19-22

Marketing@getbeyond.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-acquires-peachworks-300636588.html

SOURCE Beyond

Related Links

https://www.getbeyond.com

