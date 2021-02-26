Beyond Amazon: Corporate Soul Searching adds Life and Revenue to a Brand

"When clients reach a plateau, are frustrated with the challenges of online sales and their inherently mercurial nature, or feel they have lost their brand purpose in online price wars, they turn to our company to reignite and refresh the soul of their company with the strategic focus to build brand value," said Gillian Christie, Founder and CEO of Christie & Co . "Our proprietary Brand Architecture methodology identifies the corporate soul and builds their brand for expansion and longevity."

Determining which messaging and growth strategy a company should add can be challenging, but award-winning, full-service strategic branding and marketing agency, Christie & Co, has a proven method to help ethical companies successfully address this. Christie & Co's Brand Architecture methodology is a research-based synthesis of relevant market trends, analyses of competing brands, an examination of a company's existing brand positioning integrated into the development of the brand evolution and architecture to support the company's continued expansion and scalability.

"Branding is a bridge to trust," says Christie. "It is not the product line or the channel. With the Brand Architecture completed and implemented, the trust grows because consumers resonate with the heart and soul of the brand and will stay loyal."

To learn more, please visit www.christieand.co.



1 Feiner, L., & Annie, P. (2021, February 11). Amazon seller blasts the company's forced arbitration policy in congressional hearing on antitrust. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/11/amazon-seller-blasts-the-companys-forced-arbitration-policy-in-congress.html.

2 Redman, R. (2021, February 3). Amazon cracks $100 billion in quarterly sales with huge Q4. Supermarket News. https://www.supermarketnews.com/retail-financial/amazon-cracks-100-billion-quarterly-sales-huge-q4.



Contact:

Gillian Christie

Christie & Co

(805) 969-3744

[email protected]



SOURCE Christie & Co